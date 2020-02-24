Delhi: AIIMS notice to RDA head for ‘political’ tweet

On February 12, the RDA shared a tweet posted by its president Adarsh Pratap Singh, which congratulated residents on AAP’s victory in the Delhi Assembly polls. On February 12, the RDA shared a tweet posted by its president Adarsh Pratap Singh, which congratulated residents on AAP’s victory in the Delhi Assembly polls.

The AIIMS administration has demanded an explanation from the president of the Resident Doctors’ Association (RDA) for a tweet that it said was “political in nature”.

On February 12, the RDA shared a tweet posted by its president Adarsh Pratap Singh, which congratulated residents on AAP’s victory in the Delhi Assembly polls. “Congrats to the people of Delhi for showing the whole country how democratic power can prevail over fascist forces & how people of a nation can decide on the kind of leadership they deserve! Congrats to @arvindkejriwal & @AamAadmiParty for such a great victory! #DelhiElections (sic),” the tweet read. He deleted the tweet on the same day, after objections were allegedly raised by some association members.

The AIIMS registrar issued a memorandum on February 21 and asked Singh to give an explanation within 48 hours. Singh could not be reached for a comment.

