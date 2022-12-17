scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 17, 2022

AIIMS medical superintendent Dr D K Sharma transferred to R P Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences

The medical superintendent post at Dr R P Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences had been lying vacant for two years.

The medical superintendent post at R P Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences had been lying vacant for two years. (File)
The All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, administration has transferred medical superintendent Dr D K Sharma to the Dr R P Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at the premier hospital.

The decision to transfer Sharma, who served as the medical superintendent for 17 years, was taken at a meeting held by the AIIMS governing body, headed by Union Health Minister Manuskh Mandaviya, on December 6.

“In accordance with the decision of the governing body of the institute in its meeting held on 6 December, 2022, Dr D K Sharma, Medical Superintendent (Main Hospital), is hereby shifted to the post of Medical Superintendent for Dr R P Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences at the AIIMS, New Delhi, with immediate effect, till further orders,” said an order issued by AIIMS, Delhi, Director Dr M Srinivas on Thursday.

The medical superintendent post at R P Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences had been lying vacant for two years.

Dr Sanjeev Lalwani, professor of Forensic Medicine and Toxicology (JPNATC) at AIIMS, New Delhi, will look after the medical superintendent (main hospital) duties, in addition to his existing duties and responsibilities, with immediate effect till further orders. “He will not be entitled to any remuneration/honorarium for the aforesaid assignment,” the memorandum added.

First published on: 17-12-2022 at 11:22:13 am
