AIIMS launches initiative to study link between air pollution and lung cancer

The project will use a combination of cohort and case-control study designs to assess long-term exposure to PM2.5 across different demographic and socio-economic groups. (Image enhanced with AI)

Oncologists at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) have launched a first-of-its-kind study to examine the link between polluted air and risk of lung cancer among people in Delhi-NCR.

The initiative, titled AIRCARE (Air Pollution and Cancer Research Ecosystem), aims to generate India-specific scientific evidence on how prolonged exposure to fine particulate matter (PM), especially PM2.5, contributes to the development of lung cancer. This comes at a time when air pollution is a pressing public health crisis, with several Indian cities consistently ranking among the most polluted ones globally.

Led by Dr Abhishek Shankar, Assistant Professor, Radiation Oncology at AIIMS, a multidisciplinary research team is working to address critical gaps in existing data. “Air pollution is no longer just an environmental issue. It is a major health risk, and we urgently need robust Indian data to understand its role in diseases like lung cancer,” Dr Shankar said.