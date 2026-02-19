At AIIMS-Delhi, an Indo-French collaboration to use AI in brain research and diagnosis of neuro disorders

The Indo-French Centre for AI in Health, inaugurated by President Emmanuel Macron and Health Minister J P Nadda, will anchor a wide-ranging collaboration between Indian and French institutions, with a strong focus on deploying AI in healthcare, particularly in advanced brain research and neurodegenerative disorders.

Written by: Ankita Upadhyay
Feb 19, 2026
A key focus is the development of low-field and ultra-low-field MRI systems.
Researchers at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) will collaborate with French institutional experts to develop artificial intelligence (AI)-based diagnostic tools, especially for brain-related disorders.

Health Minister J P Nadda and French President Emmanuel Macron inaugurated the Indo-French Centre for AI in Health (IF-CAIH) at AIIMS New Delhi on Wednesday (February 18).

IF-CAIH has been set up under a joint Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed by AIIMS-Delhi with Sorbonne University and the Paris Brain Institute, a leading scientific and medical centre dedicated to the study of the brain and the discovery of new treatments for diseases of the nervous system, in the French capital.

There will also be academic collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Delhi and leading French institutions. The centre will function from a new 5,000-square-foot building at AIIMS-Delhi.

Dr Nand Kumar, professor at the Department of Psychiatry at AIIMS-Delhi, said patient data will be used to build and train algorithms, with the Indian and French partners working with their respective datasets.

The goal of the centre is to develop generative AI-based systems that enhance diagnostic capabilities over time and improve precision in treatment, he said.

Work at the centre will initially focus on regenerative neurological disorders, including conditions such as Parkinson’s disease, and on neuromodulation and mental health, Dr Nand Kumar said. Neuromodulation is the alteration (or modulation) of nerve activity by delivering electrical or pharmaceutical agents directly to a target area. Neuromodulation devices or treatments can offer life-changing relief from chronic pain, but they have broad therapeutic scope, treating conditions from headaches to urinary continence.

“Two programmes have been initiated with our French counterparts in neuromodulation and mental health. Over the past six months, teams have conducted a hands-on workshop in these domains, marking the beginning of active academic and research engagement,” Dr Nand Kumar said.

Dr S Senthil Kumaran, professor at the Department of Nuclear Magnetic Resonance (NMR) at AIIMS-Delhi said the Indo-French AI collaboration that began with working together on brain imaging, has now evolved into a broader, institution-level initiative.

“The vision is to combine AIIMS’s clinical and research expertise with the AI capabilities of French institutions to strengthen early detection and diagnosis of complex diseases, particularly neurodegenerative disorders,” Dr Senthil Kumaran said.

IF-CAIH, the nodal hub for the collaboration, is designed not only to facilitate partnerships between AIIMS-Delhi and French institutions such as the Paris Brain Institute, but also to connect the broader 20-institution AIIMS network across India, Dr Senthil Kumaran said.

The aim, he said, is to create a coordinated platform through which faculty across campuses can initiate and conduct collaborative projects with the French partners.

Collaborative research in three key areas — Parkinson’s, ophthalmic disorders, and neuromodulation — has been ongoing for the last 2-3 years, Dr Senthil Kumaran said. The partnership is expected to expand into oncology, covering the broader cancer spectrum, as well as further work in ophthalmology to assess how AI can augment diagnosis and possibly inform treatment strategies, he said.

The initiative will also extend to technological innovation. A key focus is the development of low-field and ultra-low-field MRI systems. Given that conventional MRI machines are expensive and infrastructure-intensive, the team is exploring portable or mobile MRI solutions — potentially 0.35 or 0.5 Tesla systems — that could be deployed to district headquarters or rural areas. The concept includes mobile MRI units mounted on small trucks, and in the longer term, ultra-low-field systems that could be used bedside, Dr Senthil Kumaran said.

