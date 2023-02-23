AIIMS to collaborate with IITs and IIMs to hold open house on research initiatives

To brainstorm for new research initiatives, AIIMS New Delhi has announced that starting from March, every second Saturday there will be an open house to be attended by director Dr M Srinivas and representatives from the Indian Council of Medical Research, Department of Science & Technology and the Department of Biotechnology.

The institute has also announced institutional collaborations with the likes of the Indian Institutes of Technology, Indian Institutes of Management and the Indian School of Business to make intersectoral learning more accessible.

The move has been taken to brainstorm next-generation research initiatives, research proposals synchronous with national thrust areas, facilitate existing research projects, and address roadblocks which come in the implementation of research projects and funding issues.

AIlMS New Delhi has been running a multitude of research projects funded by the ICMR, DBT, DST and the Department of Health Research, including many centers of excellence. AIIMS faculty members have been at the forefront of many research objectives linked to national research priorities.

All faculty members, scientists, research scholars, residents and students at AIlMS have been asked to attend the open house.

The institute has also announced collaborations with institutions like IITs, IIMs and ISB for making intersectoral learning more accessible, and with corporations like McKinsey, BCG and Bain to provide students with exposure to the world of management, something outside the routine medical education, patient care and research.

“Some active measures are also being planned to promote entrepreneurship in AIIMS actively. The start-up policy for students is also intended to be drafted,” said an office memorandum issued by Dr M Srinivas.