AIIMS hack resolved but some niggles remain

Weeks after the AIIMS server was restored after a cyber attack on November 24, the system has not been completely restored, officials deployed at the new Rajkumari Amrit Kaur (RAK) OPD have said, adding that some reports are still not retrievable from the system, which occasionally runs at a slower speed than usual.

The eight-floor OPD building has general and speciality OPDs of all clinical departments of AIIMS, and caters to around 10,000 patients daily.

When The Indian Express visited recently, Jhuma Das (42), a resident of West Bengal, said she had got her ultrasound done on December 26, but was yet to receive the reports. “Officials at the OPD counter said they are unable to trace it on the server,” she said.

This issue has delayed her treatment, she said, adding that she has not been able to eat or drink properly for six months as her throat hurts when she tries to swallow food.

Officials said a number of blood tests and ultrasound reports are still not easily accessible, and the server does not show the relevant information when they type the UHID of a patient.

“Reports like MRI, CT scan and biopsy are unavailable on the server due to some issue. A lot of patients have to wait for further treatment, and it becomes difficult to make them understand,” said an official. “Patients are now going to testing centres for these procedures.”

Ujjal Mukherjee (50), a resident of Uttam Nagar, said he has been struggling to get his Barium Swallow test report. “I have got the X-ray films, but the report is not in yet. The doctor had given January 24 as the consultation date, but now I will seek another appointment,” he said.

Ujjal said he came to AIIMS as tests in private diagnostic centres cost Rs 5,000-6,000.

Delhi resident Ismat (30), who is studying in the UK and came to India after suffering from acute abdomen pain, said was unable to avail of the NHS benefits in the UK. She had got her tests done at AIIMS, but after waiting for more than 10 days, she left as her reports were not available. Now, her mother Sehjo is waiting to send the blood reports to the UK.

Another official in the OPD registration department flagged a similar issue, which led to delays in registration of new patients.

The AIIMS PR department did not comment on queries regarding when the server is expected to function at its full capacity. According to an official from the administration, the server is being updated regularly and improvement work is on. “The computer facility, NIC, is working to upgrade it,” the official added.

A senior resident doctor working with the institute also highlighted that the AIIMS library is not accessible to doctors looking for journals or case studies.

Post the cyber attack, patient care at the country’s premier institute had been hit and a number of people had complained of not being able to trace their reports.

AIIMS later decided to strengthen its e-hospital network, and said it will only be allowed on a dedicated and secure AIIMS LAN/intranet network that will be maintained by its computer facility department.

On January 9, in an office memorandum, Director Dr M Srinivas said the AIIMS LAN/intranet will not be used or allowed for any other purpose. “Open internet services are critical requirements for research, academic and administrative purposes. These services shall be procured from MTNL on reasonable rent and maintained by respective user departments within their respective research funds or approved GIA-General funds, as applicable,” said the January 9 order.