AIIMS guard returns ex-MLA’s bag with Rs 1 lakh, gets promoted for ‘dedication in work’

For Amarkanth Rajak (29), joining the Armed forces and donning the uniform was a dream. Now, a security guard at AIIMS, he has managed to honour his uniform. Recently, Rajak returned a bag of money to its owner after which he was honoured by the institute and promoted as a security officer.

On February 28, when Rajak was busy handling patients and taking them to the emergency department, he spotted a red bag and made an announcement to call the owner to collect the bag.

“A man responded to the announcement, but when I asked him to identify the belongings in the bag from the security office, he did not show up,” Amarkanth says.

His security officer asked him to make a video while opening and checking the bag’s contents.

“There were some clothes, Rs 1 lakh in cash, and a birthday card where a mobile number was written. I called the number, and it turned out that the bag was of former Bihar MLA Anil Kumar who had come for treatment at AIIMS,” he adds.

A few days later, Anil Kumar gave Amarkanth a ‘thank you’ note. Upon giving the note to the security officer, Kumar was promoted. He was later honoured by AIIMS director Dr M Srinivas.

“This achievement was possible because of your sincerity, hardwork and dedication in work,” said Dr M Srinivas in his appreciation letter.

Hailing from Paroriya village in Bihar’s Samastipur, Amarkanth came to Delhi in 2016 for his wife’s Tuberculosis treatment.

“I had a small laundry business in my village where I was earning around Rs 150-200 per day which was not enough. After I took her to Delhi for treatment, I took up the job as a security guard when I got to know about the job opportunity,” said Amarkanth.

He says that he wanted to join the forces and had gone to give the exam for ITBP but failed to get in. Amarkanth had applied for a job in the Indian Railways which also remained out of his reach.

“Wearing a uniform was my dream. I am happy with my current job but I hope to do something bigger,” says Amarkanth.

Amarkanth has four daughters and one son and lives with his wife and children in Lado Sarai.

With the promotion, Amarkanth’s salary has also increased from Rs 22,000 to Rs 30,000. He says that it’s a good step for his career and he hopes he gets more promotions.