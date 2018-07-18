AIIMS gets 2 cases of conjoined twins — and fresh challenges

Twins Jagga and Kalia were separated through India’s first successful craniopagus surgery. Archive Twins Jagga and Kalia were separated through India’s first successful craniopagus surgery. Archive

Even as AIIMS prepares to discharge the conjoined twins from Odisha, who were successfully operated on last October, two new cases of conjoined twins are being investigated by the paediatric department.

The 28-month-old twins from Odisha, Jagga and Kalia, were joined at the head and were separated through what was India’s first successful craniopagus surgery.

The two new cases at AIIMS, doctors said, are not craniopagus, but rather have the lower portion of their bodies fused. The children are under the supervision of Dr Minu Bajpai, professor, department of paediatric surgery.

The first case, doctors said, is that of 72-day-old twin girls from Uttar Pradesh. “They were admitted to the hospital on June 30. Vital organs such as heart, lungs and liver are doing well,” said a senior doctor. The second case, 22-day-old twin girls, is from Delhi. “They were referred to AIIMS from Swami Dayanand Hospital,” added the doctor.

“These are challenging cases due to the complexities in anatomy and physiology. We are conducting investigations. We need to assess the extent to which their spines are fused,” said a doctor.

Sources added that in the second case from Delhi, there were further complications due to urological abnormalities, which are “being managed”.

“Such urological problems occur in conjoined twins when there is a case of pelvic fusion or ischiopagus. We need to assess and treat as per their individual needs,” added the doctor.

Of three million children, only one pair is conjoined; and of all conjoined twins, only 2% are craniopagus.

