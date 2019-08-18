AIIMS Fire: Doctors fear their research may be lost

The fire at the AIIMS teaching block on Saturday evening has left several senior faculty members anxious over loss of crucial research work. The fire that started from the second floor soon spread to other floors that house offices of faculty members.

While the AIIMS administration was quick enough to take preventive measures by evacuating patients and staff, faculty members said they are hopeful their research work and other important documents are not lost in the incident.

“Most faculty offices are in the teaching block; we have our data, research work and important files stored in the computer systems. We are yet to find out about the situation of the offices and other losses,” said a senior faculty member.

The virology unit of the microbiology lab, which stores samples for testing, was also impacted. “The lab also performs testing for dengue. We will definitely make some arrangements for patients coming for the test on Monday,” said another faculty member.

As the fire spread across the institute, doctors and paramedical staff swung into action to evacuate the premises at the earliest. Since most faculty rooms were locked at the time, the fire spread through the duct.

The administration from AIIMS immediately coordinated with Safdarjung Hospital to accommodate a few critical patients. “We are accommodating 12-15 emergency patients from AIIMS at our hospital. We are coordinating with doctors there and moving patients,” Dr Sunil Gupta, medical superintendent, Safdarjung Hospital told The Indian Express.

According to a resident doctor on duty at the ward block, the evacuations had started with just the emergency ward.

“Once the fumes began to spread, we began evacuating patients from other wards as well. There are just a couple of wards with patients now, especially because the oxygen supply had been cut off to prevent the spread of fire.”

“There are other labs such as electro-physiology lab, TB lab, pathology, cochlear lab, ENT lab, psychiatric neuromodulation, etc that look into relevant and crucial investigation that could be impacted,” said another doctor.