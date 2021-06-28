Minor fire breaks out at Delhi’s AIIMS, no injuries reported

Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot (Source: Fire department)

A minor fire was reported near the casualty area of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi in the early hours of Monday morning. No injuries were reported.

The fire department said seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control within 35 minutes.

DCP (South district) Atul Kumar Thakur said, “A PCR call regarding the fire was received at 5.15 am and fire tenders rushed to the spot. It was found that sparking and smoke were observed in a dummy room of AIIMS hospital near the casualty area. All the patients from the vicinity were evacuated and rescued from the affected areas.”

The smoke was observed in a dummy room of AIIMS hospital near the casualty area (Source: Fire department) The smoke was observed in a dummy room of AIIMS hospital near the casualty area (Source: Fire department)

Thakur said the situation is now normal and under control and there is neither any casualty nor any injury to any person. “Casualty has been reopened for patients. An investigation is still ongoing to ascertain the exact cause of the fire,” he added.