AIIMS Fire: Amid chaos, doctors help 30-yr-old deliver a healthy baby girl

Amid the chaos and smoke at AIIMS, doctors at the institute successfully delivered a baby girl late Saturday night. The mother, who was admitted in the gynaecology ward Saturday morning, went into labour while hospital staff was rushing from one ward to another to evacuate patients in the emergency ward.

According to doctors, the mother was then moved to the operation theatre at Dr Rajendra Prasad Centre for Ophthalmic Sciences of the institute. Around 9.30 pm, as firefighters were still dousing the flames, the 30-year-old woman gave birth to a healthy baby girl.

“Attending to the patient is our duty and we cannot ignore it under any situation. The life of this patient and her child was more important than anything. We immediately took her to the RP centre OT for delivery,” said a senior doctor who helped deliver the baby.

The mother and child are both doing well, doctors said.

The medical institute witnessed one of the worst fire incidents on Saturday — and while no casualty was reported, the fire damaged multiple floors.

The origin of the fire is suspected to be from the under-construction areas of the teaching block, doctors said.

The hospital immediately made temporarily arrangements and transferred patients from the AB wing. While some patients were asked to go to Safdarjung Hospital, others waited outside.

“This patient was crucial. We could not take the risk of referring her to another hospital. We had to perform the surgery,” said the doctor. The mother has been moved to an in-patient ward and the baby is being monitored by the medical staff.