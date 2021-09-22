AIIMS extends timings for collecting blood samples

In a patient-friendly move, the AIIMS has extended the timings for collecting the blood samples by three and a half hours, hence reducing the waiting period for those getting the diagnostic tests done at the hospital. This is the first time that the country’s top medical institute has revised the timings for the service.

The move comes after Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently formed a committee to evaluate the current infrastructure and improve patient-related OPD services at the AIIMS. The samples will now be collected from 8 am to 3.30 pm.

According to the officials, the decision has been taken after the Health Minister raised concern about conducting the tests on the same day so as to avoid the long queues. “This will also improve the OPD services,” said a senior doctor from the hospital.

Also, with the new robotic “smart lab” becoming functional at the hospital, over 50,000 individual tests are being conducted per day. The lab has the capacity to conduct over two lakh tests in a single day, the officials said.

Dr Subrata Sinha, head of the Department of Laboratory Medicine at the facility, said earlier, the number of samples that could be collected and processed per day was comparatively limited, with 2,000 individual samples being processed in a day and each one is subjected to an average 20-25 tests.

Samples of the outpatient department were collected till forenoon and those with fasting would give their samples till 10.30 am because one cannot be made to fast for a long period, he explained.

“According to the recent order issued on September 18, because of our increased ability to process samples due to the new automated systems, we have increased the collection time till 3.30 pm for all samples, and for those who require fasting, samples will be collected till 11.30 am. These will enable many more patients who have been advised of investigations, including from the morning OPD, to give samples on the same day, thereby not requiring them to visit the facility another day,” Sinha said.

On Saturdays, the timing for sample collection at the old Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur (RAK) OPD is from 8 am to 10.30 am, and at the new RAK OPD, it is 8 am to 1 pm.