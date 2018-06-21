Delhi: AIIMS explores link between yoga and mental health

Students practice yoga on the eve of International Day of Yoga 2018. (File) Students practice yoga on the eve of International Day of Yoga 2018. (File)

With new research from AIIMS into the health benefits of yoga yielding positive results, including a recent study showing that it could reduce the severity of depression, AIIMS director Randeep Guleria said the potential for yoga in preventive medicine is immense.

With International Yoga Day being celebrated on Thursday, Guleria said there are currently 20 different research projects at AIIMS which are focused on a yoga-based lifestyle, ranging from its effects on patients with migraine to those with chronic bronchitis to rehabilitation for those who have suffered a stroke.

“There is immense potential for yoga in preventive medicine. Especially for those who have a history of a certain disease, or are at risk due to age or weight — they should consider including yoga in their lifestyle as a way of prevention,” said the AIIMS director.

He added that in the past four years, since the first Yoga Day, there has been an increase in interest among faculty members, and research into yoga: “There has been a larger interest into research aspects of yoga. There has also been more and more funding from different agencies like ICMR and the AYUSH ministry.”

One such recent study is a result of a five-year research project conducted by the lab for molecular reproduction and genetics at the department of anatomy. Published in Restorative Neurology and Neuroscience in March 2018, the study found that meditation and a yoga-based lifestyle could result in a “decrease in depression severity” and “systemic biomarkers of neuroplasticity”, and, hence, could be “considered a therapeutic intervention” in the management of depression.

The study, which looked at 236 subjects, saw that the introduction of yoga into lifestyle resulted in a decrease in cortisol, the body’s main stress hormone; increased levels of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep and wakefulness; and balanced oxidative stress, a reflection of the body’s ability to detoxify. It also increased serotonin levels — a chemical that nerves produce, a deficiency of which can result in depression —and decreased DNA damage.

“While depression is a global pandemic, not everyone responds to drugs and there are a lot of side-effects. Our research found that after just 12 weeks, there was a reduction in symptoms of depression. This was a randomised clinical trial, where we had two groups — one that took the medicines, and the other which practiced yoga alongside it,” said Dr Rima Dada, author of the study.

Dr Gautam Sharma, professor in charge at the Centre for Integrated Medical Research at AIIMS, said they were conducting 27 clinical trials. “Of the 27, 16 are ongoing trials. For instance, we have a trial looking at the benefits of stress reduction in nurses who are in ICUs… The results from the trials have been encouraging,” said Dr Sharma.

