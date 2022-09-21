AIIMS doctor took money for surgery, panel finds; he says ‘not correct’

A DOCTOR from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has been shifted out of his department and directed to report to the National Cancer Institute in Jhajjar after a “preliminary enquiry” by a fact-finding committee reportedly found “merit” in the allegation that he had taken money from a patient’s father for conducting a surgery.

“Having conducted a preliminary enquiry into the matter, the committee is of the opinion that the complaint made has merit and the allegations of having paid money for surgery to Dr K K Roy cannot be denied. The testimonies of two different attendants, the complainant and one other patient, each independent of the other, are very clear and similar and lend credence to the complaint. The complaint made carries weight and is not motivated,” said the committee’s report dated August 26. The doctor was transferred on September 14.

When contacted, Dr Roy, a professor of obstetrics and gynaecology at AIIMS, said: “I cannot make any comment and do not want anything to go in the media before the investigation concludes. Accusation is not correct. There has to be some evidence.”

As per the report, the doctor allegedly asked for Rs 34,000 from a patient’s father, citing the need to procure supplies from a vendor. The vendor was reportedly introduced to the patient’s family in the doctor’s office chamber.

The patient’s father, who works as a security guard at the institute, allegedly gave Rs 30,000 to the vendor in the presence of the doctor. Later, he allegedly paid Rs 4,000 directly to the doctor as well. “The money was paid in cash and no receipt was given for the same,” states the report.

Speaking to The Indian Express, the security guard said he was happy that the doctor had saved his daughter’s life and willingly gave the money after the doctor allegedly asked him to. “I had saved that money for my elder daughter’s marriage but I gave it for my younger daughter’s treatment,” he said.

He claimed he had come across patients with similar experiences. “I told this to my colleagues, who told me to file a complaint against the doctor,” he said.

Following the complaint, a fact-finding committee was set up, which included Dr Sunil Chumber, professor and head of surgical disciplines; Dr Rajeev Kumar, associate dean, academics; Dr Nirupam Madan, additional professor, administration; and Dr Manish Singhal, professor and head of department of burns and plastic surgery.

One of the members of the fact-finding committee, who did not want to be identified, said another inquiry would be set up in a few days to look into the findings of the preliminary inquiry. The three others did not comment on the issue.

The Indian Express also reached out to AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria, head of the gynaecology department Dr Neerja Bhatla, and the institute’s spokesperson but they did not comment.

In its report, the committee has said that for patients admitted for surgery under obstetrics and gynaecology, supplies are rarely procured from outside since almost everything is available in the hospital. “Even if supplies are to be arranged from outside, they are prescribed by the residents to the patients, who get the requisite item. For EHS (Employee Health Scheme), residents procure supplies through laid down procedures directly from the stores. Both disposable and non-disposable instruments are frequently reused after sterilisation. However, despite this, patients/ their attendants are asked to pay money for the procurement of the supplies by Prof K K Roy, who introduces them to a supplier in his room,” says the report.