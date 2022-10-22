AIIMS director issues order to stop vendors, contractors from sending him gifts

Dr M Srinivas, the newly-appointed Director of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi, in an order said he will not receive gifts from vendors, contractors and agencies on festive occasions. The new order was a part of the slew of orders being passed by Dr Srinivas since he assumed charge.

“It is noted that representatives of many vendors, contractors and agencies associated or wanting to be associated with AIMS are trying to meet the undersigned for festive greetings with gifts, sweets, bouquets, etc,” said the order passed by Dr Sinivas.

He added that he does not accept gifts or greetings from such people. “I do not accept gifts or greetings from such people. Accordingly, Security Department & Administrative Staff posted in the office of undersigned are requested to not allow any such visitors into my office,” he added.

On September 23, Dr Srinivas was appointed as the new Director of the institute and since then he has passed several orders for the functioning of the institute which gathered attention, including the SOPs issued on October 17 for the medical care arrangements of the sitting members of Parliament.

The SOPs were withdrawn later on October 21 after facing flak from a doctors’ association who wrote a letter to the Union Health Minister stating that the move will promote VIP culture and will discourage doctors.