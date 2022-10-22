scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

AIIMS director issues order to stop vendors, contractors from sending him gifts

On September 23, Dr Srinivas was appointed as the new Director of the institute and since then he has passed several orders for the functioning of the institute which gathered attention.

“It is noted that representatives of many vendors, contractors and agencies associated or wanting to be associated with AIMS are trying to meet the undersigned for festive greetings with gifts, sweets, bouquets, etc,” said the order passed by Dr Sinivas.

Dr M Srinivas, the newly-appointed Director of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi, in an order said he will not receive gifts from vendors, contractors and agencies on festive occasions. The new order was a part of the slew of orders being passed by Dr Srinivas since he assumed charge.

“It is noted that representatives of many vendors, contractors and agencies associated or wanting to be associated with AIMS are trying to meet the undersigned for festive greetings with gifts, sweets, bouquets, etc,” said the order passed by Dr Sinivas.

He added that he does not accept gifts or greetings from such people. “I do not accept gifts or greetings from such people. Accordingly, Security Department & Administrative Staff posted in the office of undersigned are requested to not allow any such visitors into my office,” he added.

On September 23, Dr Srinivas was appointed as the new Director of the institute and since then he has passed several orders for the functioning of the institute which gathered attention, including the SOPs issued on October 17 for the medical care arrangements of the sitting members of Parliament.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBsPremium
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBs
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key casesPremium
On Interpol sidelines, 14 countries reach out to India on info for key cases
Rashmee Roshan Lall traces the American experiment in Afghanistan in her ...Premium
Rashmee Roshan Lall traces the American experiment in Afghanistan in her ...
More from Delhi

The SOPs were withdrawn later on October 21 after facing flak from a doctors’ association who wrote a letter to the Union Health Minister stating that the move will promote VIP culture and will discourage doctors.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 11:45:25 am
Next Story

Munugode bypoll: Telangana CEO recommends action against official for changing symbols

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement