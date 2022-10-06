scorecardresearch
Thursday, Oct 06, 2022

Delhi: AIIMS director asks doctors, staff not to leave main OT during duty hours

Dr M Srinivas instructed doctors and staff not to leave the main operation theatre to get consultation and/or medicines from the Employee Health Scheme and directed that one senior resident doctor be posted there for the purpose.

In a meeting conducted on October 4, Dr Srinivas said that the mechanism of individual EHS requisition of doctors and staff, its mapping with the EHS portal and disbursement of medicines will be streamlined in a week. (File)

The director of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, Dr M Srinivas, has instructed doctors and staff not to leave the main Operation Theatre (OT) during their duty hours to get consultation and/or medicines from the Employee Health Scheme (EHS).

In a meeting conducted on October 4, Dr Srinivas said that the mechanism of individual EHS requisition of doctors and staff, its mapping with the EHS portal and disbursement of medicines will be streamlined in a week.

“Professor and head anaesthesiology shall allocate one senior resident doctor with immediate effect who is posted in Main OT for giving consultations and prescribing medicines to doctors and staff of Main OT,” an order dated October 4 said.

Dr Srinivas, Dr Peush Sahni, professor and head of GI surgery and chairperson of the OT users’ committee, Dr Lokesh Kashyap, professor and head of anaesthesiology, Dr Jitender Sodhi, assistant professor, hospital administration and officer-in-charge, and nursing representatives from Main OT attended the meeting.

To streamline the traffic movement and workflow in the main OT, it was decided that no unauthorised person shall be allowed to enter the Main OT on the eighth floor of the building. “The stationed strength of security staff on 8th floor, if it is to be increased, will be increased for the said purpose and will be done with immediate effect,” the minutes of the meeting said.

To control traffic, it was decided that access control will be given through facial recognition on entry points and RFID tags on the lift, along with a clear restriction on entry of unauthorised persons in one month.

Dr Srinivas instructed that no private vendor or company shall be allowed to enter and carry their bags inside the OT floor. “If onsite repair of equipment has to be done, a faculty member of the concerned department will be informed,” the order said.

First published on: 06-10-2022 at 10:55:54 am
