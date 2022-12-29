scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 29, 2022

AIIMS Delhi to keep comprehensive record of ‘Ayushman Bharat’ patients getting free treatment

All the departments at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences have, therefore, been asked to conduct cost accounting for all inpatients, including day-care patients.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (Delhi). (File)
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, (AIIMS Delhi) has decided to keep a comprehensive record of patients being provided free treatment under ‘Ayushman Bharat-Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) and to fulfil this, the departments have been asked to conduct cost accounting for all inpatients, including day-care patients.

AlIMS Delhi is providing free treatment to patients covered under ‘Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY)’ and the services provided under the scheme are reimbursed by the Central Government at pre-prescribed rates which in turn helps quantify the cost of services being delivered to AB-PMJAY patients.

For school students in Delhi, lessons in CPR, with some help from AIIMS

“However, it is noted that no such cost accounting is being done for other patients being treated at AlIMS, New Delhi. Accordingly, it has been decided that concurrent notional costing based on applicable AB-PMJAY rates shall be done for all inpatients, including day-care patients,” said an order issued by Director Dr M Srinivas.

Ayushman Bharat Kendra team will be strengthened by posting additional patient care managers who shall on concurrent basis, classify every inpatient/day care patient under the packages defined under the AB-PMJAY and derive a notional cost of treatment being provided to all patients being treated at AlIMS.

According to the memorandum, the costs will be analysed monthly to quantify the notional cost of providing clinical services on a department wise basis.

IIT Roorkee and AIIMS Delhi develop SwasthGarbh app for pregnant women

“This academic exercise shall also help measure the performance of various departments in an objective manner and shall also help in a more scientific apportionment of budget between various departments. Also, it shall enable quantification of the resources & budget spent on different kinds of diseases,” the memorandum read.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 10:53 IST
