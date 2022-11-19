scorecardresearch
Saturday, Nov 19, 2022

AIIMS Delhi to have smart card facility for payments from April 1

The service will be seamlessly integrated with the existing billing facility at the institute and arrangements shall be made for installing payment end-points at multiple locations within AlIMS, including at all patient care areas, cafeteria, etc, officials said.

AIIMS, AIIMS hospital, AIIMS to boost transparency of MRI and CT scansThe facility will be started by the finance division of AlIMS in collaboration with the State Bank of India, officials added. (File)

In a patient-friendly initiative, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has decided to start an “AIIMS smart card facility” for payments from April 1 next year. The move aims to make it easier for patients, who often travel long distances and stand in queues, to carry out payments.

“It has been noted that patients or their attendants often travel long distances and stand in queues for making payments for various investigations and procedures or for getting snacks/food in cafeteria etc,” said an office memorandum issued by the director of the institute Dr M Srinivas. The memorandum added that since the majority of payments are made in cash, providing balance change is also a challenge at many counters.

The facility will be started by the finance division of AlIMS in collaboration with the State Bank of India, officials added. The service will be seamlessly integrated with the existing billing facility at the institute and arrangements shall be made for installing payment end-points at multiple locations within AlIMS, including at all patient care areas, cafeteria, etc.

The memorandum added that once the said service is stabilised, no cash payment shall be accepted at any counters other than at ‘AlIMS Smart Card’ top-up counters, which will be operationalised at multiple locations within the OPDs, hospital and centres and shall operate on a 24×7 basis.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Back in action, Shashi Tharoor’s trip to Kerala...
Draft digital personal data protection bill: Govt exemptions ‘vague’, lit...Premium
Draft digital personal data protection bill: Govt exemptions ‘vague’, lit...
Ferment in Congress over pension reform U-turn; leaders flag ‘lack of con...Premium
Ferment in Congress over pension reform U-turn; leaders flag ‘lack of con...
A seat with a difference in Gujarat: Held by a Christian tribal since 200...Premium
A seat with a difference in Gujarat: Held by a Christian tribal since 200...

“Other than electronic payments via UPI, debit cards, credit cards, etc, AlIMS Smart Card (will) be the only way to (make) payments for all investigations and procedures,” the memorandum said.

More from Delhi

All payments will be accepted at payment end-points installed nearest to the patient location and patients or their attendants shall not be asked to visit the central registration counters to make payments. Payments at all cafeterias shall also be accepted via the AlIMS Smart Card from April 1, 2023, officials added.

First published on: 19-11-2022 at 10:40:55 am
Next Story

What employees does Twitter need, anyway?

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 19: Latest News
Advertisement