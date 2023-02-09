AIIMS Delhi to convert ward beds into ICU beds to augment critical care

In an interim effort to further improve patient care for those coming to All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi, from far-off places for emergency, trauma care and surgeries, the institute has decided to convert a few existing ward beds into intensive care unit (ICU) beds and high-dependency unit (HDU) beds.

Officials said the percentage of ICU and HDU beds would go up from 10 per cent to more than 30 per cent after the development of new buildings under the AIIMS redevelopment masterplan project, and the ward conversion would only be an interim measure.

As per an office memorandum by director Dr M Srinivas, AIIMS has advised all clinical departments to create their own small ICU and HDU within their wards by optimising space planning within the existing wards.

AlIMS Delhi is the apex quaternary care national public healthcare facility delivering quality medical care to the sickest patients referred from across the country.

According to a senior official, respective departments will identify ward beds and place a medical supply gas pipeline connected to the central oxygen system. Air points, oxygen and vacuum pipes will be placed in these beds to develop ICU beds.

The official added that with more ICU beds, more surgeries could take place as these require the facility of ICU.

The institute has asked all clinical departments to complete this exercise by February 28 and submit their projections for this year’s ICU & HDU bed augmentation.

However, officials said the workforce would be a massive challenge before starting this facility. “With this, we would need more doctors, trained staff and equipment,” said an official.

The arrangement may affect patients admitted to the ward. However, officials said since AIIMS is a tertiary care hospital, they need to give more attention to critical patients visiting the hospital in ICU units than those in wards.

“We can shift them to wards of smaller hospitals close to AIIMS after being stabilised. We see patients from across north India who need more critical care,” said the official.

“An efficient utilisation of existing human resources by implementing task shifting and task sharing approaches is required. The move will also help expand the pool of the human resources training in critical care at the AIIMS, and will also result in job enrichment for all,” said an official.

The institute has directed the departments to optimally utilise the existing medical equipment and procure new medical equipment if required by projecting the same in the department budget for the financial year 2023-24.