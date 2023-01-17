AIIMS Delhi to appoint retired Army soldiers for security

The All-India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has decided to appoint retired soldiers of the Indian Army and paramilitary forces for the security of the institute, official sources said.

With this, private security guards posted at AIIMS will also be removed, an official part of the premier institute’s administration added. “Preparations have intensified for the appointment of retired jawans at AIIMS and around 3,000 security guards who are currently deployed on the campus will be removed as the agency which has hired them will be removed. However, we can send the security guards to other AIIMS campuses,” said a senior official.

Meanwhile, the AIIMS administration has appointed Dr S S Kale, professor and head of the department of neurosurgery, to oversee the work of the department of security as professor-in-charge, in addition to his current duties and responsibilities, with immediate effect.

“The competent authority is pleased to order that Dr S S Kale, professor and head, department of neurosurgery will look after the work of department of security as professor-in-charge in addition to his own duties and responsibilities, with immediate effect. Dr S S Kale will not be entitled to any extra remuneration/honorarium for the above additional assignment,” said an office memorandum issued by administrative officer Rajendra Singh on January 12.