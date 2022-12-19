AIIMS Delhi suspends store purchase officer over irregularities

AIIMS Delhi has suspended a store purchase officer after authorities found several irregularities at the store under him. In an order, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences said the store purchase officer will remain in New Delhi headquarters and will not leave without obtaining the prior permission of the competent authority.

“During the period that this order shall remain in force he shall be entitled to subsistence allowance as per rules,” said the order issued on December 17.

According to official sources, the officer had been keeping expired products in his store and the suspension notice came after AIIMS Director M Srinivas visited the store last Wednesday and found irregularities with the procurement and stocking of surgical items. “He had placed products which were without tender,” said an official.

The move comes days after AIIMS Delhi announced it will create a procurement digital library (PDL). The digital library will act as a repository of all the supply and work orders issued by the AIlMS and will be made public from April 1 next year. This will ensure transparency and reduce the burden of applications filed under the Right to Information Act (RTI) related to AIIMS procurement, according to officials.