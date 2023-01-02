scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

AIIMS Delhi students and staff can now meet director on designated days without appointment

“Practical suggestions for enhancement of patient care, academics, research and good governance at AlIMS shall be highly appreciated,” the memorandum read.

AIIMS delhi news, delhi news, news, latest news, india news, indian expressAIIMS Delhi Director M Srinivas has designated 8 am to 9 am every day as an open meeting time for the students and staffs. (File)

AIIMS Delhi Director M Srinivas has designated 8 am to 9 am every day as an open meeting time during which the students and staff of the premier institute can meet him without any appointments.

Issuing an office memorandum on December 31, Dr Srinivas said the move is to encourage a free flow of thoughts and to remove any access barriers. “For the convenience of all, the weekly slots have been divided as follows: Sunday: Undergraduate & PhD Students, Monday: Faculty, Tuesday: Nursing Staff, Wednesday: Allied Health Professionals, Thursday: Outsourced Staff, Friday: All other staff, Saturday: Postgraduate Students & Senior Residents,” said the memorandum.

It further said these time slots should be used to discuss innovative ideas and suggestions with the director.

“Practical suggestions for enhancement of patient care, academics, research and good governance at AlIMS shall be highly appreciated,” the memorandum read.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Sanjana Tiwari, dost tumhari: Transwoman who works to uplift lives of oth...
Sanjana Tiwari, dost tumhari: Transwoman who works to uplift lives of oth...
More from Delhi

However, interpersonal issues or personal grievances, which are already under consideration of administration/any committee/Ministry, etc, cannot be brought up for discussion during these meetings to enable efficient utilisation of this time, added the memorandum.

First published on: 02-01-2023 at 10:54 IST
Next Story

Malaika Arora performs a series of ‘powerful’ workouts; shares her fitness mantra

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close