AIIMS Delhi students and staff can now meet director on designated days without appointment

AIIMS Delhi Director M Srinivas has designated 8 am to 9 am every day as an open meeting time during which the students and staff of the premier institute can meet him without any appointments.

Issuing an office memorandum on December 31, Dr Srinivas said the move is to encourage a free flow of thoughts and to remove any access barriers. “For the convenience of all, the weekly slots have been divided as follows: Sunday: Undergraduate & PhD Students, Monday: Faculty, Tuesday: Nursing Staff, Wednesday: Allied Health Professionals, Thursday: Outsourced Staff, Friday: All other staff, Saturday: Postgraduate Students & Senior Residents,” said the memorandum.

It further said these time slots should be used to discuss innovative ideas and suggestions with the director.

“Practical suggestions for enhancement of patient care, academics, research and good governance at AlIMS shall be highly appreciated,” the memorandum read.

However, interpersonal issues or personal grievances, which are already under consideration of administration/any committee/Ministry, etc, cannot be brought up for discussion during these meetings to enable efficient utilisation of this time, added the memorandum.