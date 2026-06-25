Posting reel using AIIMS logo? Students and doctors can face suspension

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From barring the use of its name in reels and videos on Instagram and Facebook to prohibiting the use of its logo or emblem without prior approval, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has issued a detailed social media policy for students, resident doctors, faculty and staff.
The policy prohibits unauthorised use of the institute’s name and logo, sharing of patient information, and posting content that could harm the institution’s reputation.
The policy, issued by the Registrar’s office on June 22, comes amid the increasing use of social media platforms by students and healthcare professionals for communication and outreach.
The guidelines stressed on the need for responsible online conduct and said that social media can serve as a powerful communication tool but warned that its misuse could have legal, ethical and professional consequences.
The policy prohibits students, employees and affiliated groups from using AIIMS branding without prior approval. According to the guidelines, “the name, logo, emblem, or official branding of AIIMS New Delhi” cannot be used for social media accounts, promotional campaigns, posters, videos or other public-facing content without authorisation.
“… Unauthorised use includes but is not limited to: Event posters, banners, and social media posts. Instagram, Facebook, Twitter handles that suggest official representation. Videos, reels, or blogs that use AIIMS branding for promotional purposes. Any use of the name/logo must align with official branding standards prescribed by AIIMS,” it said.
The institute has also placed strict restrictions on sharing patient-related information online. It said no content should be posted that compromises patient privacy or confidentiality, including photographs, videos or details related to patient care.
The guidelines also prohibited circulation of material which is defamatory, discriminatory, obscene or otherwise inappropriate. Users have been directed to maintain professional standards while interacting on digital platforms and to refrain from sharing confidential institutional information.
The memorandum said that student associations, clubs, committees and departments operating social media accounts will also be required to follow the new norms. The institute has asked such bodies to register their accounts with the authorities concerned and identify administrators responsible for managing content.
The policy also bars plagiarism, academic misconduct and sharing of examination-related material on social media platforms. Accounts linked to the institute have been directed to avoid political, religious and defamatory content.
Warning of disciplinary action for violations, AIIMS said misuse of institutional identity or failure to comply with the guidelines could attract penalties ranging from warnings and suspension of privileges to withdrawal of recognition and legal action in serious cases.
The institute has reserved the right to monitor social media activity linked to AIIMS and issue takedown notices when violations are detected. The guidelines stated that content found to be in breach of the policy may have to be removed within a specified period after a notice is issued.
In the circular, AIIMS said the objective of the policy is to ensure that social media is used in a manner that is “responsible, ethical, and aligned with the values and reputation of the Institute”.
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