Posting reel using AIIMS logo? Students and doctors can face suspension

The policy, issued by the Registrar’s office on June 22, comes amid the increasing use of social media platforms by students and healthcare professionals for communication and outreach. (File Photo)

From barring the use of its name in reels and videos on Instagram and Facebook to prohibiting the use of its logo or emblem without prior approval, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has issued a detailed social media policy for students, resident doctors, faculty and staff.

The policy prohibits unauthorised use of the institute’s name and logo, sharing of patient information, and posting content that could harm the institution’s reputation.

The policy, issued by the Registrar’s office on June 22, comes amid the increasing use of social media platforms by students and healthcare professionals for communication and outreach.