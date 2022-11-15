AIIMS Delhi orders probe after cockroach found in four-year-old patient’s food

The AIIMS Delhi administration Monday initiated an inquiry into a complaint that a cockroach was found in the food served to a young patient admitted at the premier institute.

The incident came to light after a Twitter user posted details along with photographs. He claimed that a cockroach was found in the dal served to the four-year-old patient. ”Pathetic and frightening state of affairs at the most prestigious Medical facility in National Capital- Serving “Cockroach Daal” to a 4 year old as first meal post major stomach surgery @aiims_newdelhi Shocked beyond belief,” the user Sahil Zaidi said in a tweet.

Following the tweet, an official source said, ”Hospital authorities have taken a serious note of the incident and are investigating the matter.”

Speaking with The Indian Express, the mother of the patient said it was the first meal her son was having after a rare intestinal surgery conducted on him. “This was my son’s third surgery. When I saw [the cockroach], I raised the grievance with the doctors and the staff available after which the dietary department apologised several times,” she added.

The mother said while she has the utmost respect for the doctors and staff of the institute who have helped her son recover, the food quality needs to be changed drastically. “After I saw the food, I ordered from a cloud kitchen which was way better than the AIIMS food. While I can afford to buy it from outside, what about those who cannot?” she asked.