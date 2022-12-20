scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 20, 2022

AIIMS Delhi outsources private ward facilities on pilot basis

A memorandum issued by AIIMS director Dr M Srinivas said services, including cafeteria, helpdesk, housekeeping, etc, will be outsourced to vendors with established credentials.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi. (File)
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has outsourced its facility management and patient assistance services in Private Ward-lll on a pilot basis, according to an office memorandum issued by the institute’s director.

It has been decided to outsource the facility management and patient facilitation services in Private Ward-III on a pilot basis, including 24×7 reception and helpdesk facility, the memorandum by Director Dr M Srinivas said.

Other facilities which have been outsourced include the cafeteria with room service facility (excluding patient diet), housekeeping and facility management, excluding engineering works, linen and laundry services for patients and their attendants, administrative dashboard for room occupancy and availability status, internal security and access control, feedback and complaint management system, valet parking service on direct chargeable basis, private attendant services on direct chargeable basis and transport facility for admitted patients on direct chargeable basis, it said.

The memorandum added that the services will be outsourced to vendors with established credentials after following the due tendering process. “Provisions shall be incorporated to ensure incentivisation for good services based on patient feedback and disincentive for negative feedback. The outsourcing of the said services shall be completed by 31st March 2023,” the memorandum read.

First published on: 20-12-2022 at 11:53:52 am
