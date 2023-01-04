AIIMS Delhi paperless plans delayed by cyber attack

After the recent cyber hack delayed the paperless facility process at AIIMS Delhi, the service is now likely to begin by January 26, said officials.

The institute had decided to go paperless from January 1, 2023, and was supposed to implement an e-hospital programme.

According to a senior official, the internet facility has still not been restored completely. “It is in the hands of the NIC and the cyber attack has delayed the process. Most likely the service will resume from January 26,” the officials added.

Under the paperless facility, e-hospital system will come into effect and Ayushmann Bharat Health Account ID will be mandatorily generated for all patients at the new Raj Kumari Amrit Kaur OPD. Automated emails will be sent to doctors about their next-day appointments.

Patients coming to OT, OPD, and emergency departments will take appointments with doctors through a biometric system after which patients’ details will reach the doctor’s phone. Through this system, patients will book an appointment slot and will be assigned a room number as well.

On October 17, a demonstration of e-hospital modules was carried out by NIC team. The team presented the list of modules functional at AIIMS and demonstrated OT, clinical and telemedicine modules. However, with the hack, many facilities have not resumed while many are running in hybrid mode, an official said.