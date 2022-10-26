AIIMS, Delhi to go paperless from January 1 next year

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi has decided to go paperless from January 1, 2023, and will implement an e-Hospital programme.

To enforce the same, a demonstration of e-Hospital modules was carried out on October 17 by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) team for all the heads of departments/chief of centres and IT/Telemedicine/OPD nodal officers of all departments, an office memorandum issued by AIIMS, Delhi director Dr M Srinivas said. As per the memorandum, the NIC team presented the list of modules functional at AIIMS and demonstrated the OT module, clinical module and telemedicine module.

An oversight monitoring committee and a working committee will be constituted for the implementation of all e-Hospital modules. “Nodal IT officers will be nominated by all departments/centres/sections for coordination with NIC and computer facility,” said the memorandum.

The move is set to ease OPD registrations as well.

Under e-Hospital implementation, Ayushmann Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID will be mandatorily generated for all patients at the new Raj Kumari Amrita Kaur (RAK) OPD. Automated emails will be sent to doctors concerned about their next-day appointments.

“OPD appointments will be doctor (faculty/senior residents) specific. System would have arrangements for redistribution in case of non-availability/leave etc. Dashboards should be available for OPD statistics,” said the memorandum.

It further added that 10-12 barcodes for samples for a common panel of tests may be printed at the time of admission registration and included with the admission sheet for OPD patients.