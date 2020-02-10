Delhi: Eight-floor OPD block at AIIMS for six specialities, more depts to follow soon

Officials said the eight-floor OPD can presently cater to over 3,000 patients, and once all the departments are shifted, it can accommodate around 10,000 patients daily. (Express Photo) Officials said the eight-floor OPD can presently cater to over 3,000 patients, and once all the departments are shifted, it can accommodate around 10,000 patients daily. (Express Photo)

Starting Monday, AIIMS will be offering treatment to patients visiting the departments of medicine, psychiatry, endocrinology, dermatology, orthopaedics and geriatrics at its new OPD Block in Masjid Moth. The AIIMS administration Sunday shifted OPD services of these departments from the Rajkumari Amrit Kaur (RAK) OPD to the new building.

According to officials, the new eight-floor OPD, located 500 metres away from the existing campus, can cater to over 3,000 patients. Once all departments are shifted to the building, officials said it can accommodate around 10,000 patients on a daily basis.

“On Sunday, we shifted six departments so that patients can start coming to the new block. We have also shifted the Employee’s Health Scheme counters to the new block. The new OPD will also be called RAK. The old building had constraints of space and other facilities,” said a senior official from AIIMS.

The medical institute is already working to revamp the existing campus. The redevelopment plan includes a new convention centre, a guest house with 40 rooms, a hostel with more than 4,500 rooms and 500 residential units with car parking.

“By the end of this month, the remaining departments will also shift to the new building. We will gradually start shifting the facilities to the new block,” he added. The block will also house a high-end diagnostics lab, which will reduce the follow-up visits for patients.

The institute has already put up several notices across the campus and on the hospital’s website to inform patients about the shift. “We are informing patients through the online system and are sending out SMSes to update them. Special patientcare coordinators and security guards will be placed in the campus to guide patients of these six OPDs to the new block. We also have Mudrika bus services to transport patients from the old to the new OPD,” said an official.

Registration will be done on the ground floor, while the departments will operate on the 1st, 2nd and 8th floors. “To access the OPD, patients can also use the South Extension entry and the South Extension Metro station, which is a few metres away,” said the official.

Established in 1956, the institute is spread over 213 acres of land. At present, it has more than 2,400 beds and witnesses a daily footfall of almost 15,000 patients and their attendants.

