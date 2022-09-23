Dr M Srinivas is new AIIMS Delhi director

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the name of Dr M Srinivas as the next Director of the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) Delhi.

Dr Srinivas is currently the Dean of ESIC, Medical College & Hospital, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad. “The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the following proposals: Appointment of D.r M. Srinivas, Dean, ESIC, Medical College and Hospital, Sanathnagar, Hyderabad to the post of Director, Al India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS), New Delhi,” said the order issued by Under Secretary Arvind Thakur on September 9.

Before his stint in Hyderabad, Dr Srinivas was a professor in the Department of Pediatric Surgery at AIIMS Delhi.

“Ex-post facto approval for continuation of Dr. Randeep Guleria as Director, AlIMS, New Delhi w.e.f. 25.03.2022 for 06 months, or till joining of the new Director, whichever is earlier,” the order added.

According to sources, names of two doctors were recommended for the top job in the premier institute and names of Dr Srinivas and Dr Sanjay Behari, Director of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences & Technology, Trivandrum were sent to the ACC for approval.

In March, names of three doctors, including Dr Nikhil Tandon, head of the department of endocrinology; Dr Rajesh Malhotra, chief of AIIMS Trauma Centre and the head of the department of orthopaedics; and Dr Pramod Garg, professor in the gastroenterology department in the institute, and were shortlisted by a search-cum-selection committee and subsequently approved by the Institute Body, the top decision-making body of the AIIMS, were sent to the ACC for its approval.

On June 20, the committee headed by the Prime Minister sought a wider panel of names for the post of director of AIIMS here.

Following this, names of Dr M V Padma Srivastava, chief of Neurosciences Centre; Dr Balram Bhargava, former ICMR director general, and Dr Rakesh Aggarwal, director of Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research, Puducherry; were also sent.

As the search for the top post was on, incumbent Director Dr Randeep Guleria’s tenure, which was till March 24, was extended by three months. Later again it was extended for another three months.