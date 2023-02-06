scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 06, 2023
AIIMS, Delhi to have a millet canteen from March 1

The canteen on the second floor of the central cafeteria will offer millet-based dishes on a 24/7 basis, an order issued by AIIMS, Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas said.

The move is aimed to make it a people’s movement so that Indian millets, recipes, and value-added products are promoted globally. (File)
In line with the Centre’s impetus, a millet canteen will be commissioned at AIIMS, Delhi to celebrate 2023 as the ‘International Year for Millets’.

As per an order issued by AIIMS, Delhi Director Dr M Srinivas, the canteen will be opened on the second floor of the central cafeteria. It will offer millet-based dishes on a 24/7 basis and will be operational by March 1, the February 4 order added.

The move is aimed to make it a people’s movement so that Indian millets, recipes, and value-added products are promoted globally.

“As millets are high in protein, fibre, essential vitamins, and minerals, they are renowned as a nutritional powerhouse. In addition to a plethora of health benefits, millets are also good for the environment with low water and input requirement,” the order added.

The order said the ‘International Year of Millets’ stands to provide a unique opportunity to increase global production, ensure efficient processing and consumption, promote better utilisation of crop rotations and encourage better connectivity throughout food systems to promote millets as a key component of the food basket.

First published on: 06-02-2023 at 10:54 IST
