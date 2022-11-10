MBBS students at AIIMS, Delhi can now take up research projects

To help students expand their reach in the field of research at an early stage, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, has decided to let its undergraduate MBBS students take up research projects and get paid Rs 50,000 each for the same.

Currently, there are 132 undergraduate students enrolled in each batch at AIIMS. So far, undergraduate students were only provided research projects in groups.

“There will be modifications made to the existing mentorship program for students, such that the undergraduate students are able to develop a bond with the faculty and also acquire basic clinical and research skills,” said an office memorandum issued by AIIMS, Delhi Director M Srinivas.

This program will be run, monitored and evaluated through the Student Management System.

Praising the move, senior resident doctor Dr Vinay Kumar said that it will help MBBS students. “This is the first time in India that MBBS students will now get funds directly and will do research,” he added.

Students will be encouraged to write to the faculty that they would like to be mentored by and meet them. This is expected to help them broaden their exposure and help them be matched with someone aligned with their long-term research interest.

“The newly admitted students may start writing to faculty after 6 months of having joined AIIMS. Students of other semesters to enroll now,” said the memorandum.

The research faculty mentor will also be able to facilitate collaboration for the work with research teams in universities or research institutes within and outside the country working in similar areas. “This will enhance the quality of the research and establish connections for future collaborations,” the memorandum further added.