AIIMS Delhi to increase involvement of faculties in procurement, store management functions

All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has decided to increase the involvement of faculties in procurement and stores management functions, a move aimed at increasing transparency and reducing the burden on existing procuring authorities.

According to an office memorandum issued by director Dr M Srinivas, the move will help reduce the burden on existing procuring authorities and also enable the faculty to gain valuable administrative experience which will help them apply for positions like DMS, AMS, MS, etc. not just at AIIMS, New Delhi but also other AIIMS & government institutions.

As per the directions, all heads of departments will ensure that at least one faculty from the department is given the additional responsibility of department stores and another faculty from the department is given the additional responsibility of department procurement.

“These faculty shall closely monitor their respective stores & procurements and shall forward store procurement files in the channel decided by the Head of the Department,” said the memorandum.

It further read that all chiefs of centres will give additional responsibility of each sub-store to a faculty from the respective centre and the responsibility of procurements for each sub-store to another faculty from the respective centre.

These faculty shall closely monitor their respective stores and procurements and shall forward the files in the channel decided by the chief of the centre, the order added.

The medical superintendent will assign the additional responsibility of each sub-store in the main hospital store to a faculty and the responsibility of procurements for each sub-store to another faculty. These faculty shall closely monitor their respective sub-stores and procurements and shall forward the files in the channel decided by the medical superintendent.

Separate faculty will be assigned the additional responsibility of DO store, central procurement unit, computer facility store, hostel store, etc. These faculty will closely monitor their respective stores and procurements and shall forward the files in the channel decided by additional director (admin).