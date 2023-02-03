scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 03, 2023
AIIMS Delhi creates extra outposts to expand control room services for emergency assistance

The additional outposts will be made operational by March 31 this year, said an order issued by AIIMS director Dr M Srinivas.

The outposts will have a large glass window for easy visibility and will be equipped with mobile and intercom connectivity with the duty officer (File)

Extending support to patients coming from across the country, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has decided to expand its Control Room Services for emergency assistance and an additional outpost of the control room will be created at all public entry points so that they are more visible and accessible.

As per the order, these outposts will work as spokes for the Central Control Room and will be manned by patient care managers and security supervisors working in coordination with duty officers.

Speaking with The Indian Express, a senior official from the AIIMS director’s office said the decision has been taken considering patients who often get misled or wander from place to place in need of proper guidance.

“AIMS Control Room (Room No 12)- manned by a Duty Officer 24×7 – is situated near the Medical Superintendent’s Office for providing emergency assistance to all patients & staff. However, it is noted that often patients need assistance on arrival at AIlMS, New Delhi and are not aware of the location of the Control Room,” said the order issued by Dr Srinivas.

The outposts will have a large glass window for easy visibility and will be equipped with mobile and intercom connectivity with the duty officer. “All communications to and from the said outposts shall be recorded and CCTV will be installed in all outposts for the purpose of audit and records. These outposts shall be made operational by 31st March 2023,” the order said.

ABHA ID and immunisation programme for EHS patients

The AIIMS administration has also decided that an Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) ID will be created for all EHS (Employee Health Scheme) beneficiaries and their dependents to promote the use of the IDs.

The move has been taken to help EHS patients with the portability of their health records keeping in view the potential integration of AIIMS Hospital Management Information System with Digilocker in the near future.

For the benefit of EHS beneficiaries, the U-WIN platform will be adopted for immunisation records of all EHS beneficiaries at the earliest.

The U-WIN platform has been introduced by the Government of India to digitise India’s Universal Immunisation Programme.

First published on: 03-02-2023 at 13:07 IST
