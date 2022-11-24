AIIMS Delhi extends self-prescription facility for EHS patients

In a move to provide relief to employees who have to wait in long queues to get prescribed medicines from the Employee Health Scheme (EHS), the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi, has extended the self-prescription facility from within a predefined list starting January 15, 2023.

“It has been noted that employees have to wait in long queues for fetching their prescribed medicines from the EHS pharmacy. Also, sometimes they return empty handed as required LP medicines have not arrived in time or are not available. This causes great inconvenience to the employees and their family members. Further, this also compromises patient care as employees are away from duty to collect their medicines, etc. and repeated trips to the EHS pharmacy also demoralises the employees and their dependents,” said an office memorandum issued by Director, AIIMS, M Sriniwas.

According to the order, the EHS facility will finalise the pre-defined list by December 31, 2022. “Outside this defined list, self-prescription shall be permitted at first instance of that illness after which appropriate consultation from the related department shall be required. To facilitate ease of prescription for all staff members without self-prescription facility, an in-house Senior Resident shall be identified as EHS SR by all clinical departments to enable consultation & prescription in situ without having to visit the EHS Facility,” the order added.

The director also asked officials to replace EHS books for all serving and retired employees and their dependents with a smart card and linked phone app or web portal by March 31, 2023. “All consultations and prescriptions in EHS should be electronic and a record of the same should be available to the employee in his smart card w.e.f. 1st April 2023,” the order further added.

The EHS pharmacy will operate from 7 am to 10 pm from January 1, 2023, to facilitate employees to collect their medicines outside their duty hours. EHS pharmacy will dispense medications in EHS Beneficiary wise packages based on the prescription received.

An SMS alert will be sent to the EHS beneficiary when their medicine package is ready for collection. Medicine collection from EHS pharmacy shall be under video surveillance to know who is collecting medicines against their respective EHS card.