As Delhi Covid-19 cases cross 5,000, AIIMS chalks out new plan

With the resurgence of Covid-19 cases in Delhi, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has chalked out a plan regarding the preparedness and functioning of its Covid-19 facilities. From vacating non-Covid beds at the earliest to switching academic activities to an online mode, the country’s top medical institute is reactivating its Covid-19 taskforce.

In a meeting held with AIIMS Chief Dr Randeep Guleria, a slew of decisions were taken. “Beds occupied by non-Covid patients to be vacated at the earliest to accommodate Covid/suspects as was done earlier. The non-Covid work needs to be reduced to re-direct resources for Covid areas, the mechanism needs to be worked out in coming week. Bed spacing in the general wards needs to be reassessed in view of increased number of patients coming positive in the wards,” stated the minutes of the meeting.

It was also decided that the hospital would temporarily suspend routine walk-in OPDs and only those with prior appointments would be catered to by the hospital.

At present, patients directly visiting the hospital and those with prior appointments are being treated, but in a restricted manner. The departments have also been asked to fix the daily limit of new and follow-up patients coming through the online registration.

“Respective departments may fix the limits of daily new and follow-up patients in OPD for the next four weeks, depending upon the available strength of residents after contributing to Covid-19 pool,” the order issued by the medical superintendent stated.

The hospital administration will also administer rapid antigen tests to all patients visiting the hospital.

The medical institute has decided to move all academic activities to an online mode, including under-graduate classes. “Under-graduates can be allowed to go back home and attend classes from there,” the institute said.

On Tuesday, Delhi reported 5,100 new cases of Covid-19, the highest since November 27 last year when the city reported 5,482 cases in a day. At least 17 fatalities on Tuesday took the death toll to 11,113, according to the Delhi government’s health bulletin. The case positivity rate stood at 4.93 per cent amid a massive surge in Covid-19 cases in the last few weeks.