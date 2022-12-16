scorecardresearch
Friday, Dec 16, 2022

AIIMS Delhi campus declared ‘tobacco-free zone’

AIIMS said action would be taken against the doctors, permanent or contractual employees, and security staff if found smoking or chewing tobacco on the hospital premises.

All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has declared its campus a ‘tobacco-free zone’. (Express Photo)
All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has declared its campus a ‘tobacco-free zone’ and action would be taken against the doctors, permanent or contractual employees, and security staff if found smoking or chewing tobacco on the hospital premises.

According to an office memorandum (OM) issued by AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas issued on Wednesday, if any contractual employee or security staff is found smoking cigarettes or bidis or chewing any tobacco product on the hospital premises, the person shall be summarily terminated from the service.

It added that if any permanent employee or doctor is found smoking or chewing a tobacco product on the hospital premises, a memorandum will be issued and disciplinary action taken against him, according to the communication.

Besides, smoking and spitting tobacco on the premises of the AIIMS will be a punishable offence for the patients, attendants, and visitors and the erring persons will be fined Rs 200.

All the heads of departments have been requested to ask the staff working under them to strictly follow the guidelines. The security personnel have also been instructed not to allow the patients, attendants, visitors, and staff members to use tobacco in any form on the hospital premises.

The communication further said that the use of tobacco was a prominent risk factor for leading causes of death and a number of non-communicable diseases (NCD), including cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and lung disorders. The central government enacted the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce Production, Supply and Distribution) Act (COTPA) in 2003 to protect people from the adverse effects of tobacco use and second-hand smoking.

The COTPA envisages the protection of a non-user from involuntary exposure to tobacco smoke, which specifically finds mention in section 4 of the Act that prohibits smoking in public places, including hospital buildings, healthcare institutions, educational institutions, public offices, workplaces, canteens, etc. Any violation of the Act is a punishable offence with a fine of up to Rs 200.

Spitting of tobacco leads to the spread of various diseases and may cause health problems to the public or nuisance to the people in general, the message read.

“In the interest of public health and with a view to keeping the hospital buildings clean thus contributing towards the ‘Swachh Bharat’ campaign, the premises of AIIMS, New Delhi is declared as a tobacco-free zone,” the memorandum said.

“If any contractual employee or security staff is found smoking cigarette or bidi and/or chewing tobacco products on AIIMS, New Delhi premises, he/she shall be summarily terminated from the service. If any permanent employee/doctor is found smoking cigarette or bidi and/or chewing tobacco product on AIIMS, New Delhi premises, he/she will be issued a memo and disciplinary action shall be taken against him/her,” it added further.

First published on: 16-12-2022 at 12:24:28 pm
