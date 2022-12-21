AIIMS-Delhi declares campus drug-free, to take action against erring staff

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi has ordered to make its campus “drug-free” and has asked its security personnel to take photos and videos of people who are found selling or buying narcotic drugs on the institute’s premises and hand them over to the police.

In an office memorandum issued by Director Dr M Srinivas Tuesday, all the heads of the departments were requested to bring this to the knowledge of the respective staff and students working under them.

The security personnel will also be instructed to not allow patients, attendants, visitors, and staff members to use drugs, in any form, on the AlIMS premises.

“If any contractual employee, or security staff is found indulging in this activity on AIIMS New Delhi premises, security is instructed to hand over any such person to AlIMS POLICE POST and he/she shall be summarily terminated from service,” the memorandum read.

It further said that if any permanent employee or doctor is found to be using drugs, he or she would be issued a memo and disciplinary action shall be initiated against the offenders.

The circular also directed people seeking help for substance abuse issues to approach the Psychiatry OPD at AIIMS where they would be provided treatment while maintaining confidentiality.

“The treatment will not be linked to administrative action or punitive measures. To seek more information on preventive interventions, they could also contact the Students’ Wellness Centre,” the memorandum read.