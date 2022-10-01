scorecardresearch
Delhi: AIIMS cancer hospital revises OPD registration timings

The OPD registrations at Dr B R A Institute-Rotary Cancer Hospital will be done from 8 am to 1 pm on all working days.

The OPD registrations will be done from 8 am to 1pm on all working days. (file)

Dr B R A Institute-Rotary Cancer Hospital (DBRAIRCH) at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi Friday announced a revised timing of OPD registrations for patients to avail outpatient services.

The OPD registrations will be done from 8 am to 1pm on all working days.

Earlier, the patients had to register for OPD appointments between 8am and 11.30am.

“The timing of patients’ registration in OPD at DBRAIRCH-AIIMS is revised. The patient registration in OPD will be done from 8 am till 1 pm on all working days,” said the letter issued by Dr Sushma Bhatnagar, chief at Dr B R A Institute-Rotary Cancer Hospital and head of NCI Jhajjar,

No patient will be sent from OPD without consultation, the letter stated.

The letter was issued to all faculty and staff of DBRAIRCH and AIIMS’ National Cancer Institute in Jhajjar.

The order said that screening OPD will be conducted from 1 pm to 5 pm with one resident from different departments on a rotation basis.

First published on: 01-10-2022 at 02:54:55 pm
