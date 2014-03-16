Follow Us:
AIIMS braces up to handle Holi aftermath; deploys more staff to handle emergency

Doctors at AIIMS say that they receive many patients with injuries of eyes and skin due to the effects of colour and road traffic injury.

By: Press Trust of India | New Delhi | Updated: March 16, 2014 9:41:35 pm
Keeping in mind the last year’s surge in influx of patients on Holi festival, AIIMS trauma centre has extended the emergency reception area and deployed more staff.

AIIMS has increased its emergency area and deployed more people to handle any critical situations during Holi. (Indian Express) AIIMS has increased its emergency area and deployed more people to handle any critical situations during Holi. (Indian Express)

Last year, the trauma centre witnessed more than two-fold jump in the number of patients coming to AIIMS with various injuries. “On an average, AIIMS trauma centre gets 125 patients every day which increased to 400 patients during the Holi last year,” said Dr Amit Gupta, additional professor, Department of Surgery, AIIMS trauma centre.

Dr Gupta said that the centre receives many patients with injuries of eyes and skin due to the effects of colour. “Then there are road traffic injury cases due to heavy intake of alcohol. Alcohol intake also leads to an increase in the number of assault cases. We also get many stabbing cases,” said Dr Gupta.

As part of its preparedness, the whole emergency has been divided into three priority areas- red, yellow and green. Majority of the patients who are walking wounded and mostly brought by police are taken to the green zone. Critically injured and patients with life threatening injuries are transferred to the red zone and those with significant injuries needing admission but not life threatening are shifted to yellow zone, said Dr Gupta.

Apart from that more staff have been deployed in the morning and evening shifts to handle the surge.

