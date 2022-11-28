scorecardresearch
AIIMS asks all departments to file action-taken reports within 7 days

Dr M Srinivas was appointed as the new director of the institute on September 23. He has since then issued a slew of directions for the upgradation of the institute.

All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi has asked all its departments to file an action taken report on various orders and instructions issued by director Dr M Srinivas.

“I am directed to request all concerned to submit an Action Taken Report within a period of 7 days so as to review the progress. CSO and the SE may submit updates on the ATR already furnished,” said a memorandum issued on November 24 by Dr R Gopinath, deputy secretary at the institute.

The memorandum added that various orders and instructions pertaining to different issues have been issued by the director for the smooth functioning of this institute and also enclosed a gist of instructions and orders issued till October 31 with authorities and agencies responsible indicated therein, against each issue.

Dr M Srinivas was appointed as the new director of the institute on September 23. He has since then issued a slew of directions for the upgradation of the institute, including the implementation of an e-office, battery-powered buses for internal transport within the campus and streamlining of patients at the New Rajkumari Amrit Kaur (RAK) outpatient department.

A controversial order by Dr Srinivas to facilitate special treatment to the parliamentarians visiting the institute for any health checkup was later withdrawn after media scrutiny.

First published on: 28-11-2022 at 10:38:36 am
