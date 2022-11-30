AIIMS servers down, here’s a step-by-step guide on what to do if you are visiting the hospital

At a time when the process of consulting a doctor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, is already a challenge for many, owing to the crowded outpatient departments (OPDs), it has become even more excruciating as its server remains out of order following a reported ransomware attack.

In case one wants to visit a doctor at AIIMS and/or seek treatment in the OPD on a normal day, here are the steps one can follow:-

* Get an OPD card that costs Rs 10 from the main counter on the ground floor. Patients may have to start forming queues in the early hours to get these cards.

* After this, the patient registration process will be done at the counters near respective OPDs. This process, which was earlier done on the server, is now being done manually.

* A patient has the right to consult any doctor or consultant, and seek an appointment with them on their OPD days. Patients can also directly contact the office of the doctor/consultant.

* A time slot has been fixed for each OPD and patients will be allowed inside for consultation on a first-come-first-serve basis. However, immediate consultation may be provided in case of emergency or to senior citizens.

* For consultation in Speciality and Super-speciality clinics, a patient has to be referred from the general OPD of AIIMS or any government institution.

Advertisement

* After OPD consultation, the treating doctor will fill up the requisition forms for various checks and direct or guide the patient to the lab or department concerned for any sample testings. (The diagnosis and lab reports were also uploaded on the server for universal access of doctors, staff and faculty heads.)

* Sample collection is done at the new Rajkumari Amrit Kaur’s (RAK) outpatient department, between 8 AM and 10 AM. Certain specialised checks are done on particular days only.

* Certain checks are done free of cost, while others are charged as per the prevailing norms fixed by the government.

Advertisement

* The report is then sent to the department concerned by the next OPD day via the server, from where the patient can collect the report.

* Patients should deposit the money only at the designated cash counters and collect the proper receipt.

* The billing process, which too was earlier done through the server, is now being done manually.

Meanwhile, due to excess workload, those who want to undergo certain processes like MRI, CT or USG scans will have to wait for a few days. Patients have been allotted dates for appearing for such processes by the departments concerned. However, these too may be done out of turn in urgent situations or based on the recommendation of the treating doctor.

The OPDs at AIIMS provide several facilities like ECG, application of plaster, administration of injections, immunisation, contraception and MTP services, minor surgical interventions, physiotherapy, bronchoscopy, endoscopy etc.

Advertisement

Medical fitness or medical examination and other such certificates are issued after paying the requisite fees. For this purpose, people have to contact the central registration office on the ground floor OPD.

The decision to admit a patient rests with the treating doctor. The patient will be admitted only if a vacant bed is available. But, in case of emergency, out-of-turn admissions may be done.