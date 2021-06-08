AIIMS admin association wants Covid vaccine jab inside campus

AIIMS has already made extensive preparations at the campus for vaccinating 18-44 year olds, Dr Kumar said. (File photo)

The administrative association of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has requested the institute director to vaccinate employees aged 18 and above and their family members within the AIIMS campus.

In a letter to the AIIMS director Randeep Guleria, the association said that the institute staff carry the risk of double exposure to Covid-19 virus — at the hospital and also perhaps at vaccination centres outside the campus.

“We, the healthcare and hospital employees, are all giving our best to AIIMS by working sincerely under the shadow of death, but we should take every precaution to save ourselves as well as the surroundings from infection,” the letter read.

In reply to the letter, the nodal officer for Covid vaccination at the institute, Dr Parmeshwar Kumar, said they have taken steps to ensure vaccination for employees and their family members aged 45 and above is facilitated and done on priority.

He added that as per directions from the ministry of health, vaccination for the age group 18-44 years has to be decided by the state government.

Dr Kumar said, “We have contacted the office of the health secretary, Delhi, and I have had personal conversation with him regarding opening up of vaccination sites for the age group of 18-44 years. However, currently the Delhi government has decided to open up vaccination sites only in schools and selective private facilities to decongest public hospitals.”

He added that AIIMS has already made extensive preparations at the campus for vaccinating 18-44 year olds and the institute is hoping that Delhi government will open up sites there.