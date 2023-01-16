AICCTU protests along with Tughlaqabad residents

Almost a week after the Archaeological Survey of India issued eviction notices to the residents of Tughlaqabad, All India Central Council of Trade Union (AICCTU) visited the residents of Tughlakabad and joined the protest Sunday.

A press note released by the AICCTU stated, “The team found crucial loopholes in the justification for the eviction notice. As per the 24 November order, the necessary survey – which will ascertain the legality of each household – is yet to be completed, and hence the notice is uncalled for. Besides, the demolition notice makes no mention of rehabilitation.”

The AICCTU claimed they found people living there are fearful and helpless and more than 2,000 houses are under threat which will affect close to 20,000 people.

The affected people organised a spontaneous demonstration near the Mehrauli Badarpur Road which was met with a brutal police lathi charge and detention of protestors.

“AICCTU takes strong objection to the repeated use of the term “encroachers” to describe the residents. The residents are mostly workers who migrated from Bihar, Bengal, and Nepal over the last three decades and bought land in the area from local landowners to satisfy the basic necessity of housing.”

The note further stated, “AICCTU stands with the right to housing for all, for workers’ right to the city and against the bulldozing of houses without rehabilitation.”