AI Summit ‘shirtless’ protest: Delhi court grants bail to IYC president Uday Chib

A Delhi court Saturday granted bail to Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National President Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the “shirtless” protests which took place during the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam on February 20.

A detailed order is awaited.

Chib, who was arrested on Tuesday, was called the “main conspirator and mastermind” of the incident by the police.

Police also said the accused persons had tried to “incite a riot-like situation” and had obstructed and assaulted police officials. It was also alleged that Chib had not “cooperated and not disclosed the name of the co-accused persons” who had allegedly fled from the spot.