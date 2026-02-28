AI Summit ‘shirtless’ protest: Delhi court grants bail to IYC president Uday Chib

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A Delhi court Saturday granted bail to Indian Youth Congress (IYC) National President Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the “shirtless” protests which took place during the AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam on February 20.
A detailed order is awaited.
Chib, who was arrested on Tuesday, was called the “main conspirator and mastermind” of the incident by the police.
Police also said the accused persons had tried to “incite a riot-like situation” and had obstructed and assaulted police officials. It was also alleged that Chib had not “cooperated and not disclosed the name of the co-accused persons” who had allegedly fled from the spot.
Thirteen other individuals, all members and office bearers of the IYC, have also been arrested in the case.
The alleged incident took place around 12.30 pm last Friday, when a group of men had entered Hall 7 of the summit at Bharat Mandapam wearing jackets and sweaters. Underneath, they were wearing T-shirts with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s picture printed on them. They allegedly removed the jackets and sweaters and started raising “anti-national” slogans at the hall.
Police alleged that the incident was not spontaneous but executed after prior planning and that their initial probe has revealed structured allocation of roles, concealment tactics and coordinated post-incident movement.
In its grounds of arrest, the Delhi Police also claimed that Chib had not disclosed the source where the T-shirts were printed, which the accused used during the protest.
