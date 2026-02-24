AI Summit protest: IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib arrested, cops claim he’s ‘main conspirator’

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has taken over the case from the local police and will probe the 'conspiracy' angle behind the protest, according to officials.

Written by: Alok Singh
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 24, 2026 06:43 PM IST
uday bhanu chib, iyc protest, ai summitUday Bhanu Chib's arrest was declared following several hours of questioning at Tilak Marg Police Station since Monday afternoon. (PTI)
Make us preferred source on Google

Delhi Police Tuesday arrested Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the ‘shirtless protest’ at the AI Impact Summit that concluded last week in Delhi.

His arrest was declared following several hours of questioning at Tilak Marg Police Station since Monday afternoon.

“Chib is the eighth person arrested in connection with the protest. We suspect his role as among the main conspirators, for holding the protest at Bharat Mandapam,” a senior police officer said.

He was later produced in court, which sent him to four-day police custody.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has taken over the case from the local police and will probe the ‘conspiracy’ angle behind the protest, according to officials.

On Monday, police arrested three IYC members from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh in connection with the protest.

Police identified those arrested as Jitendra Singh Yadav, (in his 30s), Ajay Kumar (36) and Raja Gujar (24). Yadav has been serving as national coordinator of the IYC since 2024 and is also a member of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI). Kumar served as the former IYC Bhind vice-president and Gujar was the former IYC Gwalior district president.

Story continues below this ad
Must Read | Youth Congress president arrested over AI summit protest: Who is Uday Bhanu Chib?

Around 11 people allegedly staged a ‘shirtless protest’ during the AI Impact Summit on Friday, prompting the Delhi Police to register an FIR at Tilak Marg Police Station under sections including criminal conspiracy, causing hurt to a public servant, assault on a public servant, disobedience of a public servant’s order, and unlawful assembly.

The protesters were purportedly wearing T-shirts with the Prime Minister’s picture printed on them, which they had concealed under their jackets and sweaters. After entering hall number 5 of Bharat Mandapam, some of them removed their upper garments and chanted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said.

Four of them — Krishna Hari, Youth Congress National Secretary; Kundan Yadav, Bihar Youth Congress State Secretary; Ajay Kumar, UP Youth Congress Vice-President; and Narasimha Yadav, Youth Congress National Coordinator — were arrested from the spot. They were sent to five-day police custody by a court on Saturday.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Drifting through Kerala’s backwaters, where time slows to the rhythm of oars and coconut palms mirror themselves in still green waters.
Kerala to be renamed Keralam: Historical, linguistic roots of the demand
ranveer singh kantara mimicry row
Ranveer Singh Kantara mimicry row: HC rebukes actor for 'insensitive statement, gross ignorance'
Japan gold bars leaking water pipes
Fixing water pipes with gold: Osaka receives $3.6 million mystery donation to combat infrastructure decay
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026:
England vs Pakistan Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026
New federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
India’s new federal compact must be based on principle of non-domination
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments