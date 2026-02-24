AI Summit protest: IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib arrested, cops claim he’s ‘main conspirator’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Delhi Police Tuesday arrested Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the ‘shirtless protest’ at the AI Impact Summit that concluded last week in Delhi.
His arrest was declared following several hours of questioning at Tilak Marg Police Station since Monday afternoon.
“Chib is the eighth person arrested in connection with the protest. We suspect his role as among the main conspirators, for holding the protest at Bharat Mandapam,” a senior police officer said.
He was later produced in court, which sent him to four-day police custody.
The Delhi Police Crime Branch has taken over the case from the local police and will probe the ‘conspiracy’ angle behind the protest, according to officials.
On Monday, police arrested three IYC members from Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh in connection with the protest.
Police identified those arrested as Jitendra Singh Yadav, (in his 30s), Ajay Kumar (36) and Raja Gujar (24). Yadav has been serving as national coordinator of the IYC since 2024 and is also a member of the National Students’ Union of India (NSUI). Kumar served as the former IYC Bhind vice-president and Gujar was the former IYC Gwalior district president.
Around 11 people allegedly staged a ‘shirtless protest’ during the AI Impact Summit on Friday, prompting the Delhi Police to register an FIR at Tilak Marg Police Station under sections including criminal conspiracy, causing hurt to a public servant, assault on a public servant, disobedience of a public servant’s order, and unlawful assembly.
The protesters were purportedly wearing T-shirts with the Prime Minister’s picture printed on them, which they had concealed under their jackets and sweaters. After entering hall number 5 of Bharat Mandapam, some of them removed their upper garments and chanted slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, police said.
Four of them — Krishna Hari, Youth Congress National Secretary; Kundan Yadav, Bihar Youth Congress State Secretary; Ajay Kumar, UP Youth Congress Vice-President; and Narasimha Yadav, Youth Congress National Coordinator — were arrested from the spot. They were sent to five-day police custody by a court on Saturday.
