AI Summit protest: IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib arrested, cops claim he’s ‘main conspirator’

Delhi Police Tuesday arrested Indian Youth Congress (IYC) President Uday Bhanu Chib in connection with the ‘shirtless protest’ at the AI Impact Summit that concluded last week in Delhi.

“Chib is the eighth person arrested in connection with the protest. We suspect his role as among the main conspirators, for holding the protest at Bharat Mandapam,” a senior police officer said.

He was later produced in court, which sent him to four-day police custody.

The Delhi Police Crime Branch has taken over the case from the local police and will probe the ‘conspiracy’ angle behind the protest, according to officials.