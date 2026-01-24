AI Impact Summit next month, PWD to beautify Delhi

To welcome foreign delegates and their families, the Public Works Department (PWD) is going to undertake a citywide beautification and infrastructure revamp exercise for the upcoming Artificial Intelligence Impact Summit, which will be held at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan between February 15 to 20.

As part of the initiative – which is estimated to cost around Rs 1 crore – PWD is planning to beautify two traffic islands near the Hyatt hotel, situated near the Ring Road in Southwest Delhi. Some of the foreign delegates who will be attending the summit are expected to stay in this hotel. The stretch also connects the Airport Road via Dhaula Kuan.

Officials said PWD also plans to install two sculptures of lions – each nine-feet tall – and two musical fountains on this stretch. Further, PWD will beautify major roads, especially those connecting to the airport, Bharat Mandapam, Hyderabad House, tourist spots, and prominent markets, which are likely to be visited by delegates.

Officials said tenders have been floated to carry out the work. The department has also been directed to fix potholes or damaged central verges, missing signage, remove dark spots, improve footpaths, and ensure that all fountains are clean, functional, and aesthetically lit, officials added.

In addition to the areas around the summit venue, roads leading to prominent tourist locations such as Qutub Minar, Lal Quila, Humayun Tomb, Connaught Place, Central Park, Delhi Haat and Mehrauli Archaeological Park will also be revamped.

The Delhi government had earlier directed the PWD and other civic agencies to ensure that arrangements for the event surpass the standards achieved during the G20 Summit.

Last month, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma had held a high-level meeting with representatives of all civic agencies and concerned departments like PWD, Tourism, New Delhi Municipal Council, Municipal Corporation of Delhi and Delhi Development Authority, among others, directing them to start preparations to welcome the dignitaries for the summit.

During the G20 Summit in 2023, Delhi had undergone a similar revamp, including the installation of lion statues, Shivling-shaped fountains, elephants, fountains near the IGI Airport, and large fountains outside Bharat Mandapam to welcome the international guests.

The international summit is slated to be held from February 15 to 20, with Bharat Mandapam selected as the venue for the main inauguration on February 19. Pre-main event activities and related bilateral engagements will be held at Bharat Mandapam and Hyderabad House. A public event is also proposed to be held from February 15 at Central Park.