In action at AI Summit: Tech that weave sarees, acts as your personal stylist, bridges last-mile delivery

Barani Kumar, a weaver from Kanchipuram, has been thronged by visitors trying to catch a glimpse of him through colourful threads running across the wooden frame as he weaves with precision.

Dressed in a bright yellow shirt, the 38-year-old is at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam. And his weaving is no ordinary weaving — he is being assisted by Artificial Intelligence.

Called TCS Intelligent Saree Platform, developed by the tech giant, AI has been integrated into the craft to assist both weavers and customers.

Mebin B Sankar, a representative at the booth, explained how it works. “Through this platform, customers can make a 3D model of the saree design using AI, which used to take months earlier. After the design is made, it is transferred and uploaded to assist the weaver.”