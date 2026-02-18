AI Impact Summit: Avoid these routes today as Delhi Traffic Police issues fresh advisory

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Amid the ongoing AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam and the movement of VVIPs, the Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid routes in central parts of Delhi on Wednesday evening.
According to an advisory issued by the Traffic Police, special traffic regulations will remain in force from 4 pm to 10 pm to ensure smooth and secure movement in and around the venue.
Several key roads in central Delhi are likely to be affected during the six-hour period.
These include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, Windsor Place, Tees January Marg, Prithvi Raj Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg and Subramaniam Bharti Marg.
Restrictions will also apply on Mathura Road between Lodhi Flyover and Dr. Dinesh Chander Dalmia/Bhairon Marg, Shanti Path between the roundabout at Satya Marg and the roundabout at Kautilya Marg, Africa Avenue, Satya Marg between Yashwant Place roundabout and Shanti Path, and Dr Zakir Hussain Marg.
Traffic police have advised commuters to avoid these stretches where possible and plan their journeys in advance.
Motorists heading towards Central Delhi during the specified hours are urged to factor in additional travel time and follow diversions put in place on the ground.
Suggested alternate routes include San Martin Marg, Panchsheel Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Marg, Kamal Ataturk Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Lodhi Road, South Avenue Road, Vandematram Marg, Barapullah Road and Ring Road.
Tilak Marg, Ferozshah Road, Rafi Marg, Sansad Marg and K. Kamraj Marg may also be used, depending on traffic conditions.
The public has been requested to cooperate with traffic personnel deployed at key intersections and to strictly observe traffic rules and lane discipline.
For real-time updates and assistance, commuters can check the Delhi Traffic Police website and social media platforms or contact the traffic helpline at 1095 or 011-25844444, and WhatsApp number 8750871493.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
