AI Impact Summit: Avoid these routes today as Delhi Traffic Police issues fresh advisory

Amid the ongoing AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam and the movement of VVIPs, the Delhi Traffic Police has advised commuters to avoid routes in central parts of Delhi on Wednesday evening.

According to an advisory issued by the Traffic Police, special traffic regulations will remain in force from 4 pm to 10 pm to ensure smooth and secure movement in and around the venue.

Roads that will be affected

Several key roads in central Delhi are likely to be affected during the six-hour period.

These include Sardar Patel Marg, Mother Teresa Crescent, Teen Murti Marg, Akbar Road, Janpath, Windsor Place, Tees January Marg, Prithvi Raj Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg and Subramaniam Bharti Marg.