AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi: Traffic advisory issued for school students as CBSE exams begin on Feb 17

Delhi Police Traffic Advisory: The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for schools and students in the national capital, as the CBSE exams and AI Impact Summit 2026 are scheduled to start around the same time.

Written by: Anish Mondal
2 min readFeb 15, 2026 10:09 AM IST
The AI Impact Summit will begin on February 16, while the CBSE exams will commence on February 17.The AI Impact Summit will begin on February 16, while the CBSE exams will commence on February 17. (Image generated using AI)
AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi: The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for schools and students in the national capital, as the CBSE exams and AI Impact Summit 2026 are scheduled to start around the same time. The AI Impact Summit will begin on February 16, while the CBSE exams will commence on February 17.

In a statement, Delhi Police said: “With AI Impact Summit–2026 (Feb 16–20) and CBSE Exams starting Feb 17,2026, coordinated measures are in place to minimize inconvenience. Traffic Police & Education Dept teams have briefed affected schools and nodal contacts. Field staff are sensitized to assist exam candidates.”

AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Feb 16-20; check suggested routes for airport, railway stations

CBSE Exam 2026: Traffic Advisory for students during AI Impact Summit in Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police further said: “The following 10 schools fall on the main routes of VIP movement where board examinations will be held w.e.f. 17.02.2026. Nodal officers from the Traffic Police have been deployed at these schools to facilitate students and staff in reaching the examination centres.

The list of nodal officers, along with their telephone numbers and details of suggested routes, has also been conveyed to the Transport Department. School managements may be contacted to obtain information regarding the suggested routes and designated nodal officers to avoid any inconvenience during travel to and from schools on examination dates.”

 

AI Impact Summit 2026: Traffic Advisory for Schools/Students

February 16-20, 2026
S. No. School Name, Address & level Suggested Route
1 Atal Adarsh Sr. Sec Vidyalaya, Tilak Marg New Delhi-110001 (Sr.Sec)
ROUTE-1: SARAI KALE KHAN-RING ROAD-UNDER IP FLYOVER-T/L IP MARG-RAM CHARAN AGGARWAL CHOWK-T/L B.S.Z. MARG-DR. DINESH NANDINI DALMIA CHOWK-TILAK MARG-T/L TILAK LANE
ROUTE-2: CONNAUGHT PLACE OUTER CIRCLE-T/L MINTO ROAD-T/R D.D.U. MARG RAM CHARAN AGGARWAL CHOWK-T/R B.S.Z MARG-DR. DINESH NANDINI DALMIA CHOWK-TILAK MARG-T/L TILAK LANE
2 Atal Adarsh Sr. Sec Vidyalaya Bapu Dham New Delhi – 110026 (Sr.Sec)
ROUTE-1: MOTI BAGH FLYOVER-SHANTI PATH-T/L NAYAY MARG-T/L SATYA MARG-CHANDRA GUPTA MARG-JESUS AND MARY MARG
ROUTE-2: VANDE MATARAM MARG-DHAULA KUAN-RING ROAD T/L SAN MARTIN MARG
3 Atal Adarsh Sr. Sec Vidyalaya, A.P.J Kalam Lane New Delhi – 110001 (Sr.Sec)
ROUTE-1: AIIMS FLYOVER-AUROBINDO MARG-AUROBINDO CHOWK-T/R PRITHVI RAI ROAD-T/L APJ LANE
ROUTE-2: VANDE MATARAM MARG-DHAULA KUAN-RING ROAD T/L SAN MARTIN MARG-T/R PANCHSHEEL MARG-KEMAL ATATURK MARG-DR. APJ ABDUL KALAM ROAD-T/R APJ LANE
4 Navyug Sr Sec School Vinay Marg New Delhi – 110001 (Sr.Sec)
ROUTE-1: AIIMS FLYOVER-AUROBINDO MARG-T/L SAFDARJUNG FLYOVER-T/L BRIG HOSHIYAR SINGH MARG-T/R TOWARDS RAILWAY BRIDGE ON LANE G-T/R SATYA MARG
ROUTE-2: VANDE MATARAM MARG-DHAULA KUAN-RING ROAD-T/L SAN MARTIN MARG-T/R PANCHSHEEL MARG-R/A SAMRAT-U TURN PANCHSHEEL-T/L VINAY MARG-T/L SATYA MARG
5 Kitchner Road-SV Kitchner Road, Malcha Marg (Sarvodaya Sr.Sec)
ROUTE-1: AIIMS FLYOVER-AUROBINDO MARG-AUROBINDO CHOWK-T/L SAFDARJUNG ROAD-T/L KEMAL ATATURK MARG-R/A SAMRAT-PANCHSHEEL MARG-R/A NYAYA MARG/PANCHSHEEL-T/L NYAYA MARG-T/L MALCHA MARG
ROUTE-2: VANDE MATARAM MARG-DHAULA KUAN-RING ROAD-T/L SAN MARTIN MARG-T/R PANCHSHEEL MARG-R/A NYAYA MARG/PANCHSHEEL-T/L NYAYA MARG-T/L MALCHA MARG
6 Pandara Road-GBSSS Pandara Road (Sr. Sec)
ROUTE-1: MOOL CHAND FLYOVER-LALA LAJPAT RAI MARG-UNDER LODHI FLYOVER-T/L LODHI ROAD-T/R ARCH BISHOP MACARUIS MARG-T/L SUBRAMANIA BHARTI MARG T/R PANDARA ROAD
ROUTE-2: IP FLYOVER-RING ROAD-SARAI KALE KHAN-T/L BARAPULA FLYOVER-TAKE SECOND LEFT LOOP FOR LALA LAJPAT RAI MARG TOWARDS LODHI FLYOVER-T/L LODHI ROAD-T/R ARCH BISHOP MACARUIS MARG T/L SUBRAMANIA BHARTI MARG-T/R PANDARA ROAD
7 CM SHRI School, Pandara Road (Sr. Sec)
ROUTE-1: MOOL CHAND FLYOVER-LALA LAJPAT RAI MARG-UNDER LODHI FLYOVER-T/L LODHI ROAD-T/R ARCH BISHOP MACARUIS MARG-T/L SUBRAMANIA BHARTI MARG T/R PANDARA ROAD
ROUTE-2: IP FLYOVER-RING ROAD-SARAI KALE KHAN-T/L BARAPULA FLYOVER-TAKE SECOND LEFT LOOP FOR LALA LAJPAT RAI MARG TOWARDS LODHI FLYOVER-T/L LODHI ROAD-T/R ARCH BISHOP MACARUIS MARG-T/L SUBRAMANIA BHARTI MARG-T/R PANDARA ROAD
8 Kendriya Vidyalaya No-2 Gurugram Road Delhi Cantt, New Delhi
ROUTE-1: RING ROAD (NARAINA SIDE) DHAULA KUAN- RING ROAD MOTI BAGH FLYOVER-T/R RAO TULA RAM MARG-T/R RAO TULA RAM MARG-'U' TURN UNDER GGR FLYOVER
ROUTE-2: T/L-OUTER RING ROAD-OLOF PALME MARG-RAO TULA RAM MARG - 'U' TURN UNDER GGR FLYOVER- T/L DELHI CANTT. SCHOOL
9 Navy Public School, Africa Avenue Road, Chanakyapuri
ROUTE-1: AIIMS FLYOVER-AUROBINDO MARG - T/L SAFDARJUNG FLYOVER - T/L BRIG. HOSHIYAR SINGH MARG-T/R TOWARDS RAILWAY BRIDGE ON LANE G-T/L SATYA MARG-R/A YASWANT PLACE T/L AFRICA AVENUE
ROUTE-2: VANDE MATARAM MARG - DHAULA KUAN-RING ROAD-T/L SAN MARTIN MARG-T/R PANCHSHEEL MARG- R/A SAMRAT - 'U' TURN PANCHSHEEL-T/L VINAY MARG- R/A YASWANT PLACE - AFRICA AVENUE
10 Guru Harikishan Public School, Purana Quila Road
ROUTE-1: SARAI KALE KHAN-RING ROAD- UNDER I.P FLYOVER-T/L I.P MARG-RAM CHARAN AGGARWAL CHOWK-T/L B.S.Z MARG-DR.DINESH NANDINI DALMIA CHOWK- TILAK MARG-T/L TILAK LANE
ROUTE-2: CONNAUGHT PLACE OUTER CIRCLE-T/L MINTO ROAD-T/R D.D.U MARG-RAM CHARAN AGGARWAL CHOWK-T/R B.S.Z MARG-DR.DINESH NANDINI DALMIA CHOWK- TILAK MARG - TILAK LANE
Advisory: Students and parents are advised to follow suggested routes during AI Impact Summit 2026 (Feb 16-20) to avoid traffic congestion near affected school zones.
The Delhi Police stated that several schools are situated near Bharat Mandapam and along VVIP routes. As a result, they have issued suggested routes for reaching these schools. Check details here:

AI Impact Summit 2026: Affected Roads & Alternative Routes

February 16-20, 2026
S. No. Affected Roads Suggested Road (Routes)
1 Mathura Road (Between Zoo to Tilak Marg) Ring Road (via Sarai Kale Khan – Ashram), Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, BSZ Marg
2 Subhramania Bharti Marg Arc Bishop Makarius Marg / Maharshi Raman Marg / Max Muller Marg
3 Bhairon Marg Ring Road (ITO–Ashram stretch), Pragati Maidan Tunnel (if open)
4 Rajesh Pilot Marg Aurobindo Marg, Prithvi Raj Road, Amrita Shergill Marg
5 Tees January Marg Aurobindo Marg, Tughlaq Road, APJ Abdul Kalam Road
6 Akbar Road Aurobindo Marg, Tughlaq Road, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Rafi Marg, Sunheri Bagh Road
7 Teen Murti Marg Rafi Marg, Sunheri Masjid, K Kamraj Marg, Tyag Raj Marg, South Avenue, Nyaya Marg, Kautilya Marg
8 Mother Teresa Crescent Tal Katora Road
9 Sardar Patel Marg San Martin Marg / Ring Road / Dhaula Kuan, Vande Mataram Marg, Simon Boliver Marg
10 Janpath Tolstoy Marg, Baba Kharak Singh Marg
11 Firoz Shah Road Connaught Place, Kasturba Gandhi Marg
12 Shanti Path Niti Marg / Nyaya Marg / San Martin Marg / Panchsheel Marg
13 Satya Marg Nyaya Marg, Brig. Hoshiyar Singh Marg / San Martin Marg
14 Africa Avenue Aurobindo Marg, Brig. Hoshiyar Singh Marg
15 Kamal Ataturk Marg San Martin Marg, Panchsheel Marg, Aurobindo Marg, Safdarjung
16 APJ Abdul Kalam Road Aurobindo Marg, Tughlaq Road
17 'C' Hexagon Maharaja Ranjit Singh Marg, Barakhamba Road, Copernicus Marg, Connaught Place, KG Marg
18 Dr. Zakir Hussain Marg Mathura Road, Neela Gumbad
19 Mahatma Gandhi Marg (between Bhikaji Cama Place and Dhaula Kuan) Outer Ring Road, Rao Tula Ram Marg, Swami Vivekanand Marg, Africa Avenue, Outer Ring Road
20 Sikandra Road Connaught Place Outer Circle, Babar Road, Barakhamba Road, BSZ Marg
Advisory: Commuters are advised to use suggested alternative routes during AI Impact Summit 2026 (Feb 16-20) to avoid these 20 affected roads and ensure smooth traffic flow.
Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
