AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi: Traffic advisory issued for school students as CBSE exams begin on Feb 17
Delhi Police Traffic Advisory: The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for schools and students in the national capital, as the CBSE exams and AI Impact Summit 2026 are scheduled to start around the same time.
AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi: The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for schools and students in the national capital, as the CBSE exams and AI Impact Summit 2026 are scheduled to start around the same time. The AI Impact Summit will begin on February 16, while the CBSE exams will commence on February 17.
In a statement, Delhi Police said: “With AI Impact Summit–2026 (Feb 16–20) and CBSE Exams starting Feb 17,2026, coordinated measures are in place to minimize inconvenience. Traffic Police & Education Dept teams have briefed affected schools and nodal contacts. Field staff are sensitized to assist exam candidates.”
CBSE Exam 2026: Traffic Advisory for students during AI Impact Summit in Delhi
The Delhi Traffic Police further said: “The following 10 schools fall on the main routes of VIP movement where board examinations will be held w.e.f. 17.02.2026. Nodal officers from the Traffic Police have been deployed at these schools to facilitate students and staff in reaching the examination centres.
The list of nodal officers, along with their telephone numbers and details of suggested routes, has also been conveyed to the Transport Department. School managements may be contacted to obtain information regarding the suggested routes and designated nodal officers to avoid any inconvenience during travel to and from schools on examination dates.”
AI Impact Summit 2026: Traffic Advisory for Schools/Students
February 16-20, 2026
1
Atal Adarsh Sr. Sec Vidyalaya, Tilak Marg New Delhi-110001 (Sr.Sec)
ROUTE-1: SARAI KALE KHAN-RING ROAD-UNDER IP FLYOVER-T/L IP MARG-RAM CHARAN AGGARWAL CHOWK-T/L B.S.Z. MARG-DR. DINESH NANDINI DALMIA CHOWK-TILAK MARG-T/L TILAK LANE
ROUTE-2: IP FLYOVER-RING ROAD-SARAI KALE KHAN-T/L BARAPULA FLYOVER-TAKE SECOND LEFT LOOP FOR LALA LAJPAT RAI MARG TOWARDS LODHI FLYOVER-T/L LODHI ROAD-T/R ARCH BISHOP MACARUIS MARG T/L SUBRAMANIA BHARTI MARG-T/R PANDARA ROAD
8
Kendriya Vidyalaya No-2 Gurugram Road Delhi Cantt, New Delhi
ROUTE-1: RING ROAD (NARAINA SIDE) DHAULA KUAN- RING ROAD MOTI BAGH FLYOVER-T/R RAO TULA RAM MARG-T/R RAO TULA RAM MARG-'U' TURN UNDER GGR FLYOVER
ROUTE-2: T/L-OUTER RING ROAD-OLOF PALME MARG-RAO TULA RAM MARG - 'U' TURN UNDER GGR FLYOVER- T/L DELHI CANTT. SCHOOL
9
Navy Public School, Africa Avenue Road, Chanakyapuri
ROUTE-1: AIIMS FLYOVER-AUROBINDO MARG - T/L SAFDARJUNG FLYOVER - T/L BRIG. HOSHIYAR SINGH MARG-T/R TOWARDS RAILWAY BRIDGE ON LANE G-T/L SATYA MARG-R/A YASWANT PLACE T/L AFRICA AVENUE
ROUTE-2: VANDE MATARAM MARG - DHAULA KUAN-RING ROAD-T/L SAN MARTIN MARG-T/R PANCHSHEEL MARG- R/A SAMRAT - 'U' TURN PANCHSHEEL-T/L VINAY MARG- R/A YASWANT PLACE - AFRICA AVENUE
10
Guru Harikishan Public School, Purana Quila Road
ROUTE-1: SARAI KALE KHAN-RING ROAD- UNDER I.P FLYOVER-T/L I.P MARG-RAM CHARAN AGGARWAL CHOWK-T/L B.S.Z MARG-DR.DINESH NANDINI DALMIA CHOWK- TILAK MARG-T/L TILAK LANE
