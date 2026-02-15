AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi: Traffic advisory issued for school students as CBSE exams begin on Feb 17

The AI Impact Summit will begin on February 16, while the CBSE exams will commence on February 17. (Image generated using AI)

AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi: The Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory for schools and students in the national capital, as the CBSE exams and AI Impact Summit 2026 are scheduled to start around the same time. The AI Impact Summit will begin on February 16, while the CBSE exams will commence on February 17.

ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO

In a statement, Delhi Police said: “With AI Impact Summit–2026 (Feb 16–20) and CBSE Exams starting Feb 17,2026, coordinated measures are in place to minimize inconvenience. Traffic Police & Education Dept teams have briefed affected schools and nodal contacts. Field staff are sensitized to assist exam candidates.”

CBSE Exam 2026: Traffic Advisory for students during AI Impact Summit in Delhi

The Delhi Traffic Police further said: “The following 10 schools fall on the main routes of VIP movement where board examinations will be held w.e.f. 17.02.2026. Nodal officers from the Traffic Police have been deployed at these schools to facilitate students and staff in reaching the examination centres.