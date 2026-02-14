AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Feb 16-20; check suggested routes for airport, railway stations

AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the AI Impact Summit in the national capital. The five-day event is scheduled to be held from February 16 to February 20, 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan.

Written by: Anish Mondal
4 min readUpdated: Feb 14, 2026 10:38 PM IST
In a statement, Delhi Police said that elaborate traffic regulations will be implemented, particularly in New Delhi district and adjoining areas, to ensure smooth movement of traffic.
The event will be attended by Heads of State and Government, Ministers, senior delegates from invited nations, and leaders of international organisations.

AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi: Traffic Advisory

In a statement, Delhi Police said that elaborate traffic regulations will be implemented, particularly in New Delhi district and adjoining areas, to ensure smooth movement of traffic. “Essential services, including medical emergency vehicles, will be provided uninterrupted access with priority passage. The general public will be facilitated through designated alternate routes and transport modes,” it added.

 

AI Impact Summit 2026: Roads to Avoid in Delhi

February 16-20, 2026
Road Name Road Name
Mathura Road (Subramania Bharti Marg T-Point to Lodhi Road Flyover) Tilak Marg
Subramania Bharti Marg Bhagwan Das Road
Rajesh Pilot Marg Central Spine Road
Tees January Marg Northern Access Road
Akbar Road Ring Road (Brar Square to AIIMS)
Teen Murti Marg Cariappa Marg (up to Kirby Place)
Mother Teresa Crescent Lodhi Road
Sardar Patel Marg Nila Gumbad
Janpath Kartavya Path
Firoze Shah Road Rafi Marg
Shanti Path Outer Circle, Connaught Place
Satya Marg Sansad Marg
Africa Avenue (Bhikaji Cama Place to R/A Yashwant Place) Baba Kharak Singh Marg
Kemal Ataturk Marg Aurobindo Marg (AIIMS U-Turn to Aurobindo Marg)
APJ Abdul Kalam Road Tughlak Road
C-Hexagon Safdarjung Road
Dr Zakir Hussain Marg Panchkuian Road (Mandir Marg T-Point to Connaught Place)
Sikander Road Ulaan Batar Marg
Ashoka Road Dwarka Link Road
Prithviraj Road AFS Palam Road
Kautilya Marg Thimayya Road
Purana Quila Road Parade Road
Sher Shah Suri Marg NH-48 (Rangpuri to Dhaula Kuan)
Rao Tula Ram Marg Panchsheel Marg
San Martin Marg Nyaya Marg
Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg
Advisory: Delhi Police recommends avoiding these 49 roads during the AI Impact Summit 2026 (February 16-20). Plan alternate routes for smoother commute.
AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi: Restricted area

  • Bhairon Marg (excluding Ring Road T-Point)
  • Mathura Road (Subramania Bharti Marg T-Point to Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk)

“The general vehicles entry will not be allowed during the route movements,” it said.

AI Impact Summit 2026: Traffic Regulations in Delhi

  • Vehicles not destined for Delhi will be diverted to Eastern & Western Peripheral Expressways.
  • Passenger movement to airports and railway stations will be facilitated; commuters should allow extra travel time.

AI Impact Summit 2026: Suggested North-South Corridor (No Restrictions)

According to Delhi Police, there will be no traffic restrictions on the following corridor and the public may use this corridor to reach their destinations: Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Sarai Kale Khan – Raj Ghat – ISBT Kashmiri Gate – Azadpur – Punjabi Bagh – Dhaula Kuan – AIIMS – Ashram Chowk

AI Impact Summit 2026: Suggested Routes for Railway Stations

  • NEW DELHI RAILWAY STATION

ISBT Kashmiri Gate – Boulevard Road – Rani Jhansi Marg – DBG Road – Ashram Chowk – Ring Road – Raj Ghat – U Turn – Vande Mataram Marg – Dr. Ambedkar Marg – Panchkuian Road – Outer Circle – Connaught Place.

  • OLD DELHI RAILWAY STATION

ISBT Kashmiri Gate – Ring Road – Hanuman Mandir – S.P. Mukherjee Marg / Ashram Chowk – Ring Road – Raj Ghat – Ring Road – Hanuman Mandir – S.P. Mukherjee Marg – Vande Mataram Marg – Dr. Ambedkar Marg – Rani Jhansi Marg – Rani Jhansi Road – Flyover – Boulevard Road – Lothian Marg.

  • HAZRAT NIZAMUDDIN RAILWAY STATION

AIIMS – Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Mathura Road – ISBT Kashmiri Gate – Ring Road – Raj Ghat – Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Mathura Road.

AI Impact Summit 2026: Suggested Routes for Airport

THROUGH METRO SERVICES

In view of traffic regulations, motorists may travel to Airport Terminals via Metro services.

THROUGH ROAD JOURNEY

  • From Gurugram to T3, T4, T2: NH-48 – Rao Gajraj Singh Marg – Old Delhi Gurugram Road – UER II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road.
  • From Gurugram to T1: NH-48 – Under Mahipalpur Flyover-T-3 Road | NH-48 – Under Mahipalpur Flyover-NH-48-Ulan Bator Marg-T-1 Road.
  • From Dwarka to T3, T4, T2, T1: Sector-22 Dwarka Road—UER II (Newly Operated Tunnel to T3).
  • From New Delhi & South Delhi to T3: AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Moti Bagh Chowk – RTR Marg – Sanjay T-Point – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road.
  • From New Delhi & South Delhi to T3, T4, T2, T1: AIIMS Chowk – Ring Road – Moti Bagh Chowk – RTR Marg – Sanjay T-Point – Ulan Batar Marg.
  • From West Delhi to T3, T4, T2, T1: Punjabi Bagh Chowk – Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri- Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri-Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road.
  • From North & East Delhi to T3, T4, T2, T1: ISBT Kashmiri Gate – Rani Jhansi Flyover – Rohtak Road – Punjabi Bagh Chowk – Ring Road – Raja Garden Chowk – Najafgarh Road – Pankha Road – Dabri – Dwarka Road – Road No. 224, Dabri- Gurugram Road – Sector-22, Dwarka Road – UER-II – Service Road NH-48 – T3 Terminal Road.

Anish Mondal
Anish Mondal
