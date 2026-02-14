AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Feb 16-20; check suggested routes for airport, railway stations

In a statement, Delhi Police said that elaborate traffic regulations will be implemented, particularly in New Delhi district and adjoining areas, to ensure smooth movement of traffic. (Image generated using AI)

AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the AI Impact Summit in the national capital. The five-day event is scheduled to be held from February 16 to February 20, 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. The event will be attended by Heads of State and Government, Ministers, senior delegates from invited nations, and leaders of international organisations.

AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi: Traffic Advisory

In a statement, Delhi Police said that elaborate traffic regulations will be implemented, particularly in New Delhi district and adjoining areas, to ensure smooth movement of traffic. “Essential services, including medical emergency vehicles, will be provided uninterrupted access with priority passage. The general public will be facilitated through designated alternate routes and transport modes,” it added.