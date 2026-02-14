AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi Police issues traffic advisory for Feb 16-20; check suggested routes for airport, railway stations
AI Impact Summit 2026: Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the AI Impact Summit in the national capital. The five-day event is scheduled to be held from February 16 to February 20, 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan.
In a statement, Delhi Police said that elaborate traffic regulations will be implemented, particularly in New Delhi district and adjoining areas, to ensure smooth movement of traffic. (Image generated using AI)
AI Impact Summit 2026:Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory ahead of the AI Impact Summit in the national capital. The five-day event is scheduled to be held from February 16 to February 20, 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. The event will be attended by Heads of State and Government, Ministers, senior delegates from invited nations, and leaders of international organisations.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO
AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi: Traffic Advisory
In a statement, Delhi Police said that elaborate traffic regulations will be implemented, particularly in New Delhi district and adjoining areas, to ensure smooth movement of traffic. “Essential services, including medical emergency vehicles, will be provided uninterrupted access with priority passage. The general public will be facilitated through designated alternate routes and transport modes,” it added.
AI Impact Summit 2026: Roads to Avoid in Delhi
February 16-20, 2026
Road Name
Road Name
Mathura Road (Subramania Bharti Marg T-Point to Lodhi Road Flyover)
Tilak Marg
Subramania Bharti Marg
Bhagwan Das Road
Rajesh Pilot Marg
Central Spine Road
Tees January Marg
Northern Access Road
Akbar Road
Ring Road (Brar Square to AIIMS)
Teen Murti Marg
Cariappa Marg (up to Kirby Place)
Mother Teresa Crescent
Lodhi Road
Sardar Patel Marg
Nila Gumbad
Janpath
Kartavya Path
Firoze Shah Road
Rafi Marg
Shanti Path
Outer Circle, Connaught Place
Satya Marg
Sansad Marg
Africa Avenue (Bhikaji Cama Place to R/A Yashwant Place)
Baba Kharak Singh Marg
Kemal Ataturk Marg
Aurobindo Marg (AIIMS U-Turn to Aurobindo Marg)
APJ Abdul Kalam Road
Tughlak Road
C-Hexagon
Safdarjung Road
Dr Zakir Hussain Marg
Panchkuian Road (Mandir Marg T-Point to Connaught Place)
Sikander Road
Ulaan Batar Marg
Ashoka Road
Dwarka Link Road
Prithviraj Road
AFS Palam Road
Kautilya Marg
Thimayya Road
Purana Quila Road
Parade Road
Sher Shah Suri Marg
NH-48 (Rangpuri to Dhaula Kuan)
Rao Tula Ram Marg
Panchsheel Marg
San Martin Marg
Nyaya Marg
Brig Hoshiyar Singh Marg
Advisory: Delhi Police recommends avoiding these 49 roads during the AI Impact Summit 2026 (February 16-20). Plan alternate routes for smoother commute.
Express InfoGenIE
AI Impact Summit 2026 in Delhi: Restricted area
Bhairon Marg (excluding Ring Road T-Point)
Mathura Road (Subramania Bharti Marg T-Point to Dr Dinesh Nandini Dalmia Chowk)
“The general vehicles entry will not be allowed during the route movements,” it said.
AI Impact Summit 2026: Traffic Regulations in Delhi
Vehicles not destined for Delhi will be diverted to Eastern & Western Peripheral Expressways.
Passenger movement to airports and railway stations will be facilitated; commuters should allow extra travel time.
AI Impact Summit 2026: Suggested North-South Corridor (No Restrictions)
According to Delhi Police, there will be no traffic restrictions on the following corridor and the public may use this corridor to reach their destinations: Ring Road – Ashram Chowk – Sarai Kale Khan – Raj Ghat – ISBT Kashmiri Gate – Azadpur – Punjabi Bagh – Dhaula Kuan – AIIMS – Ashram Chowk
AI Impact Summit 2026: Suggested Routes for Railway Stations
Anish Mondal is a journalist with over nine years of experience covering the railways and roadways. Currently a member of the Indianexpress.com editorial team, Anish specializes in high-impact sectors.
Professional Journey
Anish began his career at the public broadcaster Rajya Sabha Television (now Sansad TV), where he developed a foundational understanding of legislative processes and national governance. In 2018, he transitioned to digital financial journalism at FinancialExpress.com, spending nearly six years refining his expertise in market trends and corporate reporting. Before joining The Indian Express in 2025, he served as a key contributor at ETNowNews.com.
Education & Expertise
Anish’s reporting is backed by a rigorous academic background in communication and the humanities:
Master of Journalism and Mass Communication (MJMC) – Apeejay Stya University
Post Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Production (PGTVRJP) – Apeejay Institute of Mass Communication
Bachelor of Arts (English Honours) – University of Calcutta
Areas of Coverage
Connectivity: Detailed reporting on the expansion of Indian Railways and National Highway networks. ... Read More